Ravens-Bengals Notebook

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens (5-1) and Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) will battle for first place in the AFC North in Week 7.

Last week in a 34-6 victory over the Chargers, the Ravens' Lamar Jackson earned his 35th career win as a starting quarterback and surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino (34 wins) for the most wins by a quarterback prior to his 25th birthday in NFL history. Jackson turns 25 in January.

In the Bengals’ 34-11 win over the Lions last week, quarterback Joe Burrow passed for 271 yards with three touchdowns and one interception for a 115.7 rating, while rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase led the team with 97 receiving yards.

Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has at least two touchdown passes in each of the Bengals' first six games this season. He joined Marino (first 10 games in 1984) as the only first- or second-year quarterbacks with at least two touchdown passes in each of their team's first six games of a season in NFL history.

Chase has 553 receiving yards this season, the second-most receiving yards by a rookie in his first six career games in the Super Bowl era. Only former Ravens wide receiver Anquan Boldin (592 receiving yards in 2003) had more.

Bengals' defensive end Trey Hendrickson has 19 sacks since the beginning of 2020. Only T.J. Watt (22) and Myles Garrett (20) have more in that span.

— NFL