Ravens — Bengals Playoff Matchup Slated for Prime Time

Baltimore and Cincinnati will play Sunday night at 8:15 p.m. on NBC.

BALTIMORE — The Ravens and Bengals playoff game is one of the marquee games of "Super Wild Card Weekend" and is scheduled for prime time.

Baltimore and Cincinnati will play Sunday night at 8:15 p.m. on NBC.

The other games are:

Saturday, January 14

NFC: 4:30 PM (ET) 7 Seattle at 2 San Francisco (FOX, FOX Deportes)

AFC: 8:15 PM (ET) 5 Los Angeles Chargers at 4 Jacksonville (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

Sunday, January 15

AFC: 1:00 PM (ET) 7 Miami at 2 Buffalo (CBS, Paramount+)





NFC: 4:30 PM (ET) 6 New York Giants at 3 Minnesota (FOX, FOX Deportes)

Monday, January 16

NFC: 8:15 PM (ET) 5 Dallas at 4 Tampa Bay (ESPN/ABC, ESPN2-Manningcast, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)

The Ravens and Bengals split their regular-season series.

In the first matchup at M&T Bank Stadium, kicker Justin Tucker converted a game-winning 43-yard field goal as time expired to give the Ravens a 19-17 victory on Sunday Night Football.

In the regular-season finale Sunday, the Ravens opted to rest four starters and Lamar Jackson was still sidelined for the game, The Bengals were fully healthy and scored 21 points off three turnovers by third-string quarterback Anthony Brown to extend their winning streak to eight games with a 27-16 victory.

In the latter game, Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins, tight end Mark Andrews, cornerback Marcus Peters, guard Kevin Zeitler, cornerback Brandon Stephens, defensive tackle Rayshad Nichols, and Lamar Jackson were ruled inactive.



The hope is that all of those players, including Jackson, will be back in the lineup for the playoff game against the Bengals.