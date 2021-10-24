Ravens-Bengals: Postgame Notebook

BALTIMORE — With the 41-7 loss to the Bengals in Week 7, the Ravens are 5-2 for the ninth time in franchise history, matching the records from 2020, 2019, 2014, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2006 and 2000.

Baltimore has been 5-2 seven times under John Harbaugh.

Here is the postgame notebooK

Quarterback Lamar Jackson rushed for a game-high 88 yards on 12 carries (7.3 avg.), marking his 21st game with at least 75 yards rushing. The 21 such games tie Michael Vick for the most by a QB in NFL history. Jackson finished 15-of-31 for 257 yards and 1 TD (39 yards to WR Marquise Brown). Jackson has now recorded 14 straight games with a passing TD, ranking as the second-longest streak ever by a Ravens’ QB. (Jackson holds the team record of throwing at least 1 TD in 15 straight games, from 2019-20.)

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey tallied a team-high 7 tackles (tied, CB Anthony Averett). Humphrey also recorded his first interception and forced fumble of the season. It marks the first time in his career that he’s had an INT and FF in the same game. Humphrey has posted 9 FFs since 2020, which rank No. 1 in the NFL. Since entering the NFL in 2017, Humphrey is the only defender to produce at least 9 INTs and 12 FFs.

Wide receiver Marquise Brown posted 5 catches for 80 yards and 1 TD, including a spectacular 39-yard score on the Ravens’ opening series of the second half. Brown notched his sixth TD reception of the season, tying him with WR Michael Jackson (1996) for the most by a Raven through seven games in a season. Over the past 13 games (since Week 12 of 2020), Brown’s 12 receiving TDs rank as the NFL’s most. Of those, 7 have gained 20-plus yards, which are also the most in the NFL over that span.

Cornerback Anthony Averett tallied a team-high (tied, CB Marlon Humphrey) 7 tackles and registered a career-high 3 PD. Averett has 8 PD this season, setting a new career-high (previous best was 7 in 2020).

Rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman recorded a career-high 80 receiving yards on 3 catches, including a long of 35. Today marked the first-round pick’s second-ever game, and he’s now totaled 7 receptions for 109 yards as a Raven. All 7 of Bateman’s catches this season have produced first downs.

Linebacker Justin Houston finished with a game-high 4 QB hits, adding 2 total tackles. The 4 QB hits are the most he’s had in a game since 2019 when playing for Indianapolis (also 4 vs. Houston). Today marked the seventh time in Houston’s career that he’s tallied at least 4 QB hits in a game.

Devin Duvernay, who entered today’s game ranking No. 1 in the NFL in punt return average, returned 2 punts for 37 yards (18.5 avg.). On the season, Duvernay is averaging 16.9 yards per punt return.

