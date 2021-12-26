Skip to main content
    •
    December 26, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Ravens-Bengals Week 16 Pregame Notes

    Baltimore dealing with a multitude of injuries.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Ravens quarterback Josh Johnson will make his first start in three years with Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley sidelined for the key AFC matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

    Jackson has not played or practiced since injuring his ankle in Week 14 against the Browns. Huntley was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

    Johnson has gone 1-7 as a starter over his seven-year NFL career. He completed 56.5% of his passes for 1,966 yards. Johnson has thrown 11 touchdowns and 15 interceptions (67.1 rating).

    The Ravens signed Johnson two weeks ago. He has spent time with 13 NFL teams, including Baltimore in 2016. Johnson started this season on the New York Jets practice squad and was elevated to the 53-man roster for the Oct. 31 game against the Cincinnati Bengals after Zach Wilson was injured.

    The Ravens' fourth-string quarterback on the practice squad, Chris Streveler, is also on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Undrafted rookie Kenji Bahar was activated from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement to serve as Johnson's backup. 

    The Ravens have 17 players on Injured Reserve, including three running backs on the depth chart to open the season and three starting defensive backs.

    Read More

    The Ravens also have nine players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list from the 53-man roster: outside linebackers Justin Houston and Pernell McPhee, cornerbacks Chris Westry and Jimmy Smith, inside linebackers Chris Board and Kristian Welch, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, safety Geno Stone and tight end Josh Oliver.

    Some Good News

    Starting safety Chuck Clark, Trystan Colon and practice squad running back Nate McCrary were activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list,

    Rookie outside linebacker Daelin Hayes was activated from the injured reserve. 

    The Ravens activated nine players from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements: Bahar, defensive back Robert Jackson, safety Tony Jefferson, tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith, nose tackle Isaiah Mack, defensive tackle/guard Khalil McKenzie, safety Jordan Richards, linebacker Joe Thomas and cornerback Daryl Worley. 

    Tight end Tony Poljan was activated from the practice squad with a standard gameday elevation.

    USATSI_17021203
    News

    Ravens-Bengals Week 16 Pregame Notes

    10 seconds ago
    USATSI_17022118
    News

    Week 16: Ravens Vs. Bengals Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17387336
    News

    Report: Tyler Huntley Has COVID-19, Out for Game Against Bengals

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17022022
    News

    Start'Em, Sit'Em Ravens-Bengals Edition

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17020874
    News

    Ravens Need to Overcome More Adversity to Beat Bengals

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_15339495
    News

    Both Tyler Huntley & Lamar Jackson Don't Practice Friday

    Dec 24, 2021
    USATSI_17385670
    News

    Tyler Huntley Preparing 'As If I’m Going to Be the Starter'

    Dec 24, 2021
    USATSI_17022044
    News

    Ravens-Bengals Week 16 Predictions Roundup

    Dec 24, 2021