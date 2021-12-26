Ravens-Bengals Week 16 Pregame Notes

CINCINNATI — Ravens quarterback Josh Johnson will make his first start in three years with Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley sidelined for the key AFC matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jackson has not played or practiced since injuring his ankle in Week 14 against the Browns. Huntley was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

Johnson has gone 1-7 as a starter over his seven-year NFL career. He completed 56.5% of his passes for 1,966 yards. Johnson has thrown 11 touchdowns and 15 interceptions (67.1 rating).

The Ravens signed Johnson two weeks ago. He has spent time with 13 NFL teams, including Baltimore in 2016. Johnson started this season on the New York Jets practice squad and was elevated to the 53-man roster for the Oct. 31 game against the Cincinnati Bengals after Zach Wilson was injured.

The Ravens' fourth-string quarterback on the practice squad, Chris Streveler, is also on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Undrafted rookie Kenji Bahar was activated from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement to serve as Johnson's backup.

The Ravens have 17 players on Injured Reserve, including three running backs on the depth chart to open the season and three starting defensive backs.

The Ravens also have nine players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list from the 53-man roster: outside linebackers Justin Houston and Pernell McPhee, cornerbacks Chris Westry and Jimmy Smith, inside linebackers Chris Board and Kristian Welch, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, safety Geno Stone and tight end Josh Oliver.

Some Good News

Starting safety Chuck Clark, Trystan Colon and practice squad running back Nate McCrary were activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list,

Rookie outside linebacker Daelin Hayes was activated from the injured reserve.

The Ravens activated nine players from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements: Bahar, defensive back Robert Jackson, safety Tony Jefferson, tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith, nose tackle Isaiah Mack, defensive tackle/guard Khalil McKenzie, safety Jordan Richards, linebacker Joe Thomas and cornerback Daryl Worley.

Tight end Tony Poljan was activated from the practice squad with a standard gameday elevation.