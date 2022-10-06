Ravens-Bengals Week 5 Betting Trends

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are slightly favored to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5.

Here are the betting trends, according to FanDuel.

Moneyline: CIN: (+146) | BAL: (-174)

Spread: CIN: +3 (-104) | BAL: -3 (-118)

Total: 47.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

"AFC North divisional matchups can be some of the toughest games to predict all season," FanDuel's Larry Rupp wrote. "These teams know one another well and both want to gain an edge in the race for a title. Baltimore has a chance to bounce back in front of its home crowd, but it's Cincinnati that has the edge in this battle.

Prediction: Bengals: 24, Ravens: 21

Bengals vs Ravens Betting Trends

Cincinnati is 10-2 against the spread (ATS) in its last 12 games.

The total has hit the under in each of Cincinnati's last nine games.

Baltimore is 5-2 straight up in its last seven games against Cincinnati.

The total has hit the over in six of Baltimore's last nine games against Cincinnati.

"Yes, the Ravens are capable of getting beat through the air," Rupp wrote. "They also own the ninth-highest rushing play percentage in the league (45.6%), though, and are not afraid to chew the clock in the second half when they possess the football. Keep in mind the under has hit in four of Baltimore's last six games.

Bet: Under 47.5 Points (-110)