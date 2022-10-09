Ravens-Bengals Week 5 Player Notes

BALTIMORE — The Bengals and Ravens are playing a key AFC North matchup on Sunday night.

Here are the Player Notes, courtesy of the NFL.

Bengals

QB JOE BURROW passed for 287 yards & 2 TDs vs. 0 INTs with a season-high 115.9 rating last week. Aims for 4th in a row with 0 INTs & 3rd in a row with 110+ rating. Has 2+ TD passes in 3 of 4 games this season. Had career-high 525 pass yards with 4 TDs vs. 0 INTs for a 143.2 rating in the last meeting. Aims for 3rd in a row vs. Bal. with 415+ pass yards, 3+ TD passes & 110+ rating. Has a 90+ rating in 7 of his past 8 road starts. Has 7 TD passes vs. 0 INTs with 108 rating in 3 career starts in primetime.

• RB JOE MIXON rushed for 61 yards & 1st TD of the season last week. Has 70+ scrimmage yards in 3 of 4 games this season. Had 135 scrimmage yards (70 rec., 65 rush) & 2 TDs (1 rush, 1 rec.) in last meeting. Aims for 3rd in row vs. Bal. with rush TD. Has 553 scrimmage yards (138.3 per game) & 6 TDs (5 rush, 1 rec.) in his past 4 vs. division.

• WR JA'MARR CHASE had 4 catches for 81 yards in Week 4. Had 15 catches for 326 yards (163 per game) & TD in 2 games vs. Bal. in 2021.

• WR TEE HIGGINS led team with season highs in catches (7) & rec. yards (124) & had rec. TD last week. Aims for 3rd in row with 90+ rec. yards. Has TD catch in 2 of past 3. Set career highs in catches (12) & rec. yards (194) & had 2 rec. TDs in last meeting. • WR TYLER BOYD had 85 rec. yards & TD catch in last meeting. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. division with rec. TD. Has 95+ rec. yards & TD catch in 2 of his past 3 on road.

• TE HAYDEN HURST had 1st TD catch of the season in Week 4. Was selected by Bal. in 1st round of 2018 NFL Draft & totaled 512 rec. yards in 2 seasons with the team (2018-19).

• S VONN BELL had career-high 2 INTs last week. Had 2 PD & INT in the last meeting.

• S JESSIE BATES had season-high 6 tackles last week. Aims for 3rd in row with PD. • DE TREY HENDRICKSON aims for 3rd in a row vs. Bal. with a sack.

Ravens

QB LAMAR JACKSON completed 20 of 29 atts. (69 pct.) for 144 yards & had 73 rush yards last week. Has 299 rush yards (99.7 per game) over the past 3 games. Aims for 4th in row with 70+ rush yards. Passed for 257 yards & rushed for 88 yards in the last meeting. Aims for 3rd in row vs. Cin. with 85+ rush yards. Ties for the NFL lead with 11 TD passes.

• WR DEVIN DUVERNAY led the team with 51 rec. yards last week.

• WR RASHOD BATEMAN (OUT) has 55+ rec. yards in 3 of 4 games this season. Had a TD catch in the last meeting & 80 rec. yards in the last home meeting.

• CB MARLON HUMPHREY aims for 3rd in a row with INT. Had 7 tackles, INT, FF & PD in the last meeting. Has FF in 2 of his past 3 vs. Cin. Has PD in 8 of his past 9 at home. Has PD in each of his past 6 in primetime.

• CB MARCUS PETERS has PD in each of his 3 games this season. Aims for his 4th in row vs. Cin. with INT. Has PD in 5 of his past 6 vs. division.

• LB ODAFE OWEH had 7 tackles & 1st sack & FF of the season last week. Has TFL in 2 of his past 3. Has FF in 3 of his past 4 in primetime.

• DT CALAIS CAMPBELL had 1st PD of season last week