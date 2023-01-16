Ravens Suffer Heart-Breaking Loss to Bengals in AFC Wild Card Game

BALTIMORE — The Ravens faced an uphill battle to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Wild Card round without Lamar Jackson in the lineup.

Nonetheless, the Baltimore players exuded quiet confidence all week and even led at the half.

It took an uncanny, albeit remarkable play for the Bengals to escape with a victory.

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley fumbled trying to extend the ball into the end zone at the Cincinnati 2-yard line in the fourth quarter. Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard recovered the ball and ran 98 yards for the score.

That proved to be the difference in the game as Cincinnati closed out a 24-17 victory on Sunday night.

Now, the Ravens head into an offseason full of uncertainty and they have a big decision to make with Jackson, who is a free agent. Baltimore can try to reach a long-term deal with him, place a franchise tag on him, and/or possibly consider a trade to land multiple first-round picks. '

Jackson did not travel with the team to Cincinnati for the game.

Huntley had moments where he played well, but his costly mistakes were the main difference in the game. Huntley was 17 of 29 for 226 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams left with a knee injury in the second quarter, and they were down three of their five starters on the offensive line.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made the necessary adjustments and got rid of the ball quicker with a depleted line. Burrow was 23 of 32 for 209 yards with a score and a rushing touchdown. He was sacked four times.



The Bengals retook the lead 17-10 on their first possession of the second half on a 1-yard run by Burrow.

Baltimore tied the game on the ensuing drive with a 41-yard touchdown pass from Huntley to Demarcus Robinson. It was the first time the Ravens have scored two offensive touchdowns in a game since Nov. 27.

The Ravens were poised to take the lead when Huntley fumbled on the 1 that led to a go-ahead touchdown the other way.

Baltimore moved the ball to the Cincnnati 17 on the final possession but a holding call on right guard Kevin Zeitler helped killed the drive. A desperate heave by Huntley in the final seconds almost found its way into wide receiver James Proche's hands but he couldn't corral the ball.

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins had 62 yards on 13 carries. He also caught a touchdown. Gus Edwards added 39 yards on the ground.

Baltimore managed 364 yards of offense compared to 234 for the Bengals. The Ravens were just 3 of 11 on third down.

Cincnnati managed a 39-yard field goal by Evan McPherson on their opening drive. The Ravens had a key stop on third down by bringing the pressure on Burrow.

Huntley threw an interception on the Ravens' first possession that gave the Bengals the ball at midfield. It was the Ravens' fifth turnover in five quarters in Cincinnati.

A taunting penalty on Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters gave the Bengals an extra 15 yards. Baltimore's defense was on the field for nearly 13 minutes in the first quarter.

That led to a 70-yard touchdown pass from Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase that extended the lead to 9-0 early in the second quarter.

The Ravens answered on the ensuing drive on a 2-yard reception from Huntley to Dobbins that cut the margin to 9-7 with 4:53 left in the half. That was a 17-play drive, with 12 of those calls on the ground.

Ravens rookie safety Kyle Hamilton forced a fumble on Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst.

Huntley then turned a high snap into a 19-yard gain to Josh Oliver.

That set up a 22-yard field goal by Justin Tucker and the Ravens led 10-9 at the half.