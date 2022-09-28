Skip to main content

Ravens-Bills Betting Trends

The Buffalo Bills are favored over the Baltimore Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are a rare underdog at home for their Week 4 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Here are the Betting Trends, according to FanDuel

Bills vs Ravens Odds & Spread

Moneyline: BUF: (-176) | BAL: (+148)

Spread: BUF: -3.5 (-108) | BAL: +3.5 (-112)

Total: 52.5 — Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

FanDuel's Final Score Prediction: Bills 31, Ravens 27

"The Bills enter this contest as a small favorite on the moneyline and the spread," FanDuel said. "This 1 p.m. ET clash also features one of the higher projected totals (52.5) on the NFL Week 4 slate."

Bills vs Ravens Betting Trends

  • Buffalo is 6-2-1 against the spread (ATS) in its last nine games.
  • The total has hit the over in 13 of Buffalo's last 20 away games.
  • Baltimore is 6-3 straight up in its last nine games against Buffalo.
  • The total has hit the over in four of Baltimore's last six games as an underdog

Bills vs Ravens Best Bet

"This contest has shootout written all over it," FanDuel's Larry Rupp predicts. "As mentioned above, Buffalo's offense has looked stellar so far this year. Well, so has the Ravens' offense. Baltimore is averaging the most yards per play in the NFL (6.9) and leads the league in scoring (33.0). Offensive fireworks will be going off all over the place.

Bet: Over 52.5 Points (-110)

