Ravens-Bills: Three Matchups to Watch

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale expects a "chess match" against the Bills, meaning the coaches must be prepared to make quick, in-game adjustments.

It should be an intriguing primetime matchup on Jan. 16.

Here Are Three Matchup to Watch

1. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson vs. Bills Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds

After throwing an interception against the Titans that led to a touchdown in the wild-card round, Jackson took over the game. Jackson scored on a 48-yard touchdown run and changed the momentum of the game. He finished with 136 yards rushing and converted a key first down late in the game to seal the 20-13 victory. If the Bills shut down Jackson, they'll in a position to advance to the AFC championship. Edmunds led Buffalo with 119 tackles during the regular season and can play sideline-to-sideline. He'll play a vital role in trying to prevent Jackson from getting to the second level and having an open field to exploit. The Bills are going to force Jackson to make throws downfield and win the game with his arm.

2. Ravens cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters vs. Bills wide receivers Cole Beasley and Stefon Diggs

Beasley and Diggs have made life miserable for opposing secondaries for much of the season. Both players are able to get behind cornerbacks and rarely suffer from dropped passes. Diggs led the NFL and set single-season franchise records for both receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535). He also had eight touchdown catches. Beasley was limited in practice for most of the week with a knee injury but will play. He had 82 receptions for 967 yards with four touchdowns during the regular season. Humphrey and Peters have been mostly solid locking down opposing wide receivers throughout the past two seasons. Humphrey had some struggles in coverage during the wild-card game against Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown but is poised to bounce back. Peters is a ballhawk and had a key, fourth-quarter interception that ended any chance of a Tennessee comeback last week. The turnover battle will be key. Humphrey and Peters combined for five interceptions and 12 forced fumbles in the regular season.

3. Martindale vs. Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen is having an MVP-caliber season, throwing for a franchise-record 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns, along with 10 interceptions. He also ran for 421 yards with eight scores. Martindale has been watching film all week to come up with ways to contain Allen. The Ravens sacked Allen six times in their last meeting in 2019, but they'll be challenged to repeat that performance, especially with Daboll's adjustments. The Ravens lead the NFL with a 45.4 blitz percentage, including the playoffs, according to Next Gen Stats. Allen thrived under pressure and threw 15 touchdowns with two interceptions against the blitz this season. Martindale and Daboll will be trying to outsmart one another throughout the game.