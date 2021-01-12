Ravens-Bills: Divisional Playoff Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

AFC DIVISIONAL PLAYOFF

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

When

Saturday, Jan. 16, at 8:15 p.m.at Bills Stadium

How to Watch/Listen

Television: NBC

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM)

National Radio: Westwood One Sports

Opening Line

Bills minus-2.5

Series History

The Ravens lead the all-time regular series 6-3. This will be the first meeting in the postseason. Baltimore has won the past three games in the series, including a 24-17 victory last season in Buffalo. Baltimore cornerback Marcus Peters made a game-saving play when knocked down a potential touchdown pass on a fourth-and-8.

By the Numbers

34 – Scrimmage touchdowns allowed by the Ravens’ defense in 2020, ranking as the NFL’s second-fewest behind the Rams with 29.

Notable

The Ravens have earned 13 playoff berths in their history (2020, 2019, 2018, 2014, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2008, 2006, 2003, 2001 and 2000). Baltimore’s 13 berths from 2000-20 tie for third in the AFC and tied for fifth overall in the NFL.

Player Spotlight

Lamar Jackson is one of eight quarterbacks since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to start a playoff game in each of the first three seasons of an NFL career. Additionally, in just three-career playoff games, Jackson has already produced the eighth-most postseason career rushing yards (333) by a quarterback in NFL history.

Game Plan

Offense

Lamar Jackson won his first career playoff game with a 20-13 victory over the Titans in the wild-card round. He ran for 136 yards on 16 carries with a 48-yard touchdown. Jackson also completed 17 of 24 pass attempts for 179 yards with an interception that led to the Titans' sole touchdown. Overall, the Ravens' top-ranked rushing attack finished with 236 yards.

The Bills allowed 163 rushing yards, or 5.4 yards per carry, in a 27-24 victory over the Colts in their wild-card game. Buffalo will be determined to stack the line and force Jackson to beat them through the air. The Bills were ranked 17th against the run and 13th against the pass during the regular season. Buffalo managed 38 sacks, which ranked one spot behind the Ravens (39).

Ravens wide receiver Hollywood Brown has moved past his recent struggles and has become one of the team's most productive players. Brown finished with seven receptions for 109 yards against the Titans. He has recorded 235 career postseason receiving yards, the most by a Raven in his first two playoff appearances.

Defense

One week after dealing with Tennessee's dominant running game, the Ravens will have to deal with the Bills, who like to throw the ball downfield. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen is having an MVP-caliber season, throwing for a franchise-record 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns, along with 10 interceptions. He also has run for 421 yards with eight scores.

Allen's favorite target is wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who played collegiately at nearby Maryland. Diggs leads the NFL in both receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535). He also had eight touchdown catches. Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey struggles against Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown in the wild-card game. He will need to play much better against the Bills, who have a much more prolific passing attack. Baltimore will need safeties Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott to offer support deep in the middle of the field.

Prediction

The Bills are peaking at the right time and have won seven consecutive games. Baltimore is also playing well and has won its five last matchups. The key for the Ravens will be shutting down Allen and containing big plays downfield. Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman did a solid job staying with the run against the Titans even though Tennessee had 11 defenders lined up close to the line of scrimmage. The Ravens were eventually able to wear Tennessee down. Baltimore needs to have the same success against Tennessee.

Ravens 28, Bills 24