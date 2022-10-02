Ravens-Bills Week 4 Pregame Notes: Rain, Moves, MVP Candidates Square Off

BALTIMORE — A steady rain is expected throughout the Week 4 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Both teams have a solid mix of running and throwing the football so the weather doesn't favor either team.

However, a larger contingent of Bills fans is expected for the game.

MVP?

The game will also feature two MVP candidates with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Buffalo's Josh Allen.

Jackson leads the league with 10 touchdown passes and Allen ranks second with nine. They are the only two players in the NFL’s 103-year history to reach both nine touchdown passes and 100 rushing yards over the first three games of a season.

Allen (No. 7 overall) and Jackson (No. 32) were each selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft and they’re two of just four quarterbacks in NFL history to record at least 20 rushing touchdowns and 90-or-more touchdown passes over their first 61 NFL games, joining Daunte Culpepper and Dak Prescott.

History

The Ravens lead the regular-season series 6-3 against Buffalo and have won three straight. Under head coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore is 4-1 against the Bills during the regular season. In the playoffs, the Ravens are 0-1, losing in the 2020 Divisional round at Buffalo, 17-3.

Moves

The Ravens made three roster moves prior to the game signing cornerback Kevon Seymour to the 53-man roster after terminating his contract from the practice squad, and promoting linebacker Brandon Copeland and offensive tackle David Sharpe from the practice squad.

Seymour, 28, will play a key role on special teams and also adds depth in the secondary. He was injured in the final preseason game after making a strong push to make the final roster.

Copeland, a Maryland native, signed with the Ravens last week and had a sack against the Patriots. Justin Houston is listed s doubtful with a groin injury, so Copeland will get more opportunities against the Bills.

Sharpe, 26, played in three games last season and he'll provide depth if Ronnie Stanley cannot play because of the ongoing ankle injury. Patrick Mekari is doubtful with an ankle sprain so rookie Daniel Faalele would get his second straight start at left tackle.