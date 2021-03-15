Special Teams Ace/Linebacker Chris Board Inks New Deal With Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Chris Board has been one of the Ravens most dependable players since signing with the team as a rookie free agent in 2018.

He was rewarded for that performance by inking a one-year, deal worth up to $2.7 million with the team, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Board was a restricted free agent and the Ravens were able to save money by signing him to a new deal as opposed to a $2.1 million tender.

Last season, Board appeared in all 16 games, including two starts, on defense and special teams. He produced career highs in tackles (24 total, 18 solo), sacks (2.5), tackles for. loss (2) and quarterback hits (5). Board also managed his first career forced fumble and a pass defended for the NFL’s No. 2 scoring defense (18.9 ppg) and No. 2 third-down defense (34.0%).

Board, who played collegiately at North Dakota State, also added seven special teams tackles as a key contributor for a unit that allowed only 5.7 yards per punt return, ranked No. 4 in the NFL,

“I think that it’s a credit to our personnel, first of all, because we like big, tough, smart [and] fast football players here, and he hits every one of them," Baltimore defensive coordinator Don Martindale said about Board. "He checks every one of those boxes. Like last week, he played defensive tackle for us on third down, when we talk about our positionalist football. He might be in the middle of the field playing safety. You just don’t know. That’s a credit to him that he’s able to do all of those different things. And it’s not just him; there are others at well.

"Once again, it gets back to the selfless part of our defense. Overall, they really don’t care who has the sack, or the pick, or whatever; they’re truly happy for each other when there is a play made. So, I think that Chris has just done a phenomenal job. The more productive he is, the more you’ve seen him in there."