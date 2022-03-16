Skip to main content

Ravens Bolster Offensive Line With Addition of Morgan Moses

Tackle is a plug-and-play player

OWINGS MILLS, Md, — The Ravens needed to go back to the drawing board to strengthen the offensive line.

There is uncertainty surrounding Ronnie Stanley's ongoing ankle injury, Alejandro Villanueva retired and Bradley Bozeman is testing the free-agent market.

The Ravens made a splash to meet some of these challenges by signing veteran right tackle Morgan Moses to a three-year, $15 million deal, according to The Athletic.

Moses, 31, is durable and has started every regular-season game in each of the past seven seasons. He is renowned for his blocking skills, especially in the run game. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He should be able to take over the starting spot at right tackle. This gives the Ravens the flexibility to possibly move Pat Mekari to center, which would also solve an area of need. 

Moses, 6-foot-6, 335 pounds, is also a smart player and committed just three penalties and allowed four sacks over 1,022 snaps. He spent seven seasons with Washington before signing with the New York Jets last year.

The addition of Moses also gives the Ravens more flexibility in the draft, particularly with the 14th overall selection. Overall, this was a solid move by general manager Eric DeCosta. 

NY-Jets-Marcus-Williams-Ravens-Free-Agent-Contract
News

Marcus Williams Provides Immediate Upgrade to Ravens Secondary

By Todd Karpovich17 hours ago
e43e99b921de43f8bf2e576fca1770a0
News

Will Ravens Have to Face Deshaun Watson Twice Per Season?

By Todd Karpovich21 hours ago
ctgsdovkxddaelofzaot
News

Ravens Host Touchdown for Teachers Program

By Baltimore Ravens22 hours ago
usa_today_13510292.0
News

Door is Fully Open for Ravens to Re-Sign Bradley Bozeman

By Todd Karpovich23 hours ago
fcmdwyvaqh1aarxbf5so
News

Ravens Reportedly Pursuing Za'Darius Smith

By Todd KarpovichMar 14, 2022
ravens21_wk7_Bradley-Bozeman-1-800x445
News

A Look at the Ravens Free Agents

By Todd KarpovichMar 14, 2022
lamar-jackson-ravens
News

Ravens Ranked Behind Jaguars As Teams Most Likely to Improve

By Todd KarpovichMar 14, 2022
usatsi_16765177
News

Uncertainty with Ronnie Stanley Looms Large for Ravens

By Todd KarpovichMar 13, 2022