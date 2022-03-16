Ravens Bolster Offensive Line With Addition of Morgan Moses

OWINGS MILLS, Md, — The Ravens needed to go back to the drawing board to strengthen the offensive line.

There is uncertainty surrounding Ronnie Stanley's ongoing ankle injury, Alejandro Villanueva retired and Bradley Bozeman is testing the free-agent market.

The Ravens made a splash to meet some of these challenges by signing veteran right tackle Morgan Moses to a three-year, $15 million deal, according to The Athletic.

Moses, 31, is durable and has started every regular-season game in each of the past seven seasons. He is renowned for his blocking skills, especially in the run game.

He should be able to take over the starting spot at right tackle. This gives the Ravens the flexibility to possibly move Pat Mekari to center, which would also solve an area of need.

Moses, 6-foot-6, 335 pounds, is also a smart player and committed just three penalties and allowed four sacks over 1,022 snaps. He spent seven seasons with Washington before signing with the New York Jets last year.

The addition of Moses also gives the Ravens more flexibility in the draft, particularly with the 14th overall selection. Overall, this was a solid move by general manager Eric DeCosta.