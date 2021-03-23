Ravens OLB Tyus Bowser: 'Big Step for Me Coming Into This Year'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Tyus Bowser is embracing a bigger role for the Ravens this season.

The outside linebacker recently inked a four-year deal, $22 million deal with $12 million guaranteed to stay with the team. The Ravens allowed three two other outside linebackers — Matt Judon (Patriots) and Jihad Ward (Jaguars) to sign with other franchises during free agency.

As a result, Bowser is expected to make a bigger impact on the defense. He's going to lean on the advice he received from other experienced linebackers, namely with Terrell Suggs and Pernell McPhee, who recently re-signed a one-year deal with the team.

"I feel like that would be a big step for me coming into this year, being a fifth-year guy [and] a fifth-year vet with a young team," Bower said. "Especially in my group, being really the only guy besides ‘Phee’ who just signed back, which is great … To be able to lead that group, lead this defense and also lead this team to where we want to be, and that’s to win a Super Bowl.

"So, I feel like I’ll definitely be moving to a bigger role, which I feel like I’m ready for just learning from Judon, learning from ‘Sizz’ [Terrell Suggs] and ‘Phee.’ All of these guys that have been here before, just learning from them and piggybacking off of what they’ve been doing these past couple of years. I feel like [after] learning from them, I feel like I’m ready to move into that role.”

Bowser was drafted by the Ravens in the second round (47th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He had a breakout year in 2020, finishing with 34 tackles, two sacks, 14 quarterback hits and was second on the team with three interceptions.

That led to a lucrative deal to stay in Baltimore, which was the ideal scenario.

"I thought it was important for me to come back this year," he said. Of course, with free agency, you just never know what happens – what direction they want to go [or] what guys they want to bring in. It was kind of just in the air, but my agent, Jeff Nalley, did a great job with contacting them and staying in connection with them, working out a deal. I told them that I definitely wanted to be back.

"With the defense that we had [and] the scheme, I fit in so well with that defense. Just the culture, the guys there [and] the family atmosphere with the organization, I definitely wanted to stay and be with [that]. Fortunately, we were able to work it out. We were able to work out a deal. It’s nice to be back for another four years. I’m happy.”