Would the Ravens Consider Moving Miles Boykin to Tight End?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens like to think out of the box.

In 2016, the team moved Darren Waller from wide receiver to tight end, where he has since thrived.

Could Baltimore do the same with Miles Boykin?

The Ravens are looking for a player to emerge as the third tight end behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle.

Baltimore added a pair of undrafted rookies — Jacob Breeland and Eli Wolf — that each battled injuries but are expected to compete for playing time next season.

The team could also explore the free-agent market or add a player in the draft. Perhaps, they could consider moving Boykin into that role.

Boykin is a solid blocker and has good hands. Harbaugh said many of Boykins' duties at wide receiver translate into the tight end position.

“So, some of the stuff in terms of the inside-type of route-running or crossing routes and things like that, he already does," Harbaugh said. "You try to put guys in position to do the jobs that they can do well."

It doesn't appear the Ravens will be moving Boykin to tight end at least in the short-term.

For one, Boykin is 6-foot-4, 220 pounds and would need to add some bulk.

With the exception of Wolf (6-foot-4, 238 pounds) all of the players in the Ravens tight end room each weigh more than 250 pounds. Eric Tomlinson, who signed a one-year deal in February, is the biggest at 6-foot-6, 263 pounds.

Waller is 6-foot-6, 255 pounds, and has dominated opponents.

The Ravens will look to keep Boykin at wide receiver and hopefully boost his production. Last season, he was targeted 33 times and caught 19 passes for 266 yards with four touchdowns.

"Miles [Boykin] has been in there doing some of that at times, especially in the run game; he’s run some of those routes as well," Harbaugh said. "So, he’s kind of been in there doing that to some degree, but there’s a learning process with all that, as well, and we’ve got Willie doing a lot of that already. So, that’s kind of where that stands.”