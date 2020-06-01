RavenCountry
Baltimore Ravens Could Shift Bradley Bozeman to Center

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman is one of the team's most durable and versatile players.

While he played every snap at left guard last season, the Ravens could move Bozeman back to center, a position he played at Alabama in 2016 and 2017.

Matt Skura started 11 games at center before going down with a season-ending knee injury Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams. Skura was ranked as the 22nd best center in pass blocking (63.9), according to Pro Football Focus. 

Skura, who re-signed as a restricted free agent tender in April, also had started 29 consecutive games and was No. 2 in Pro Bowl voting. However, he is not expected to be ready for the start of training camp. 

Patrick Mekari, an undrafted rookie from California, replaced Skura for the remainder of the season and played well. He will also compete for that starting role to snap the ball to NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

"We're fortunate that we've got three (veteran) guys who can snap and compete at that spot," Ravens' general manager Eric DeCosta said in a conference call with season ticket holders. "We feel like we've got good depth there, and I think we're in a good spot in terms of the guards and the centers and the combination of guys that could play both spots."

In addition, the Ravens added depth at the other areas of the offensive line this offseason. 

The team signed D.J. Fluker, 6-foot-5, 340 pounds, started 27 games at right guard for Seattle over the past two seasons. The Ravens have a need at that position after Marshal Yanda decided to retire after 13 years. Fluker will compete with second-year player Ben Powers and two rookies — Tyre Phillips and Ben Bredeson — for the starting job.

A pair of Pro Bowlers — Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr. — will start at left tackle and right tackle, respectively. 

Ravens coach John Harbaugh has some flexibility to make decisions. Bozeman, however, will be in the starting lineup either at center or back at left guard. 

"We have [Bozeman], who can play center," Harbaugh said in a recent conference call with season ticket holders. "There’s just a lot of ways we can do it. We’re going to find out about the first two or three weeks of training camp what looks the best and then let them fight it out. Let them compete. We'll have our best five guys. I do know the two tackles, Bozeman's going to start."

What Does Future Hold for Ravens Linebacker Matt Judon?

Even though Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon officially signed his one-year franchise tag, his long-term future with the team remains murky.

Todd Karpovich

Analytics Show Patrick Queen Viable ROY Candidate for Ravens

Patrick Queen is a viable candidate for defensive Rookie of the Year for the Baltimore Ravens, according to the analytics comprised by the Pro Football Network.

Todd Karpovich

Jimmy Smith Could See Action at Safety for Ravens

Jimmy Smith has been a mainstay at cornerback but could see time at safety for the Baltimore Ravens this season.

Todd Karpovich

M&T Bank Stadium Earns Homeland Security Safety Designation

M&T Bank Stadium has been recognized by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) with a SAFETY Act Designation, acknowledging excellence in gameday security practices.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Rookies Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison to Get Many Reps

Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison already face high expectations as rookies for the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens, Lamar Jackson Ready to Beat Teams Over the Top

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh welcomes the opportunity for teams to stack the box against quarterback and league MVP Lamar Jackson.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Edge Steelers for Top Cornerbacks in AFC North

The Baltimore Ravens have the top cornerbacks in the AFC North, but the Pittsburgh Steelers are not far behind.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens Draw Inspiration from Ray Lewis, Ed Reed

The Baltimore Ravens have held virtual meetings that included some special guests, namely Hall-of-Famers Ray Lewis and Ed Reed.

Todd Karpovich

Ronnie Stanley Feeling No Pressure for New Deal with Ravens

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley is entering the final year of his rookie deal and the team want to lock him down before he can test the free-agent market.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Re-Opening Under Armour Performance Center

The Baltimore Ravens are moving forward with plans to open their training complex in Owings Mills, Md. However, coaches and players are still not allowed to return to the Under Armour Performance Center, per NFL rules.

Todd Karpovich