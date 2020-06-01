Baltimore Ravens Could Shift Bradley Bozeman to Center

Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman is one of the team's most durable and versatile players.

While he played every snap at left guard last season, the Ravens could move Bozeman back to center, a position he played at Alabama in 2016 and 2017.

Matt Skura started 11 games at center before going down with a season-ending knee injury Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams. Skura was ranked as the 22nd best center in pass blocking (63.9), according to Pro Football Focus.

Skura, who re-signed as a restricted free agent tender in April, also had started 29 consecutive games and was No. 2 in Pro Bowl voting. However, he is not expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

Patrick Mekari, an undrafted rookie from California, replaced Skura for the remainder of the season and played well. He will also compete for that starting role to snap the ball to NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

"We're fortunate that we've got three (veteran) guys who can snap and compete at that spot," Ravens' general manager Eric DeCosta said in a conference call with season ticket holders. "We feel like we've got good depth there, and I think we're in a good spot in terms of the guards and the centers and the combination of guys that could play both spots."

In addition, the Ravens added depth at the other areas of the offensive line this offseason.

The team signed D.J. Fluker, 6-foot-5, 340 pounds, started 27 games at right guard for Seattle over the past two seasons. The Ravens have a need at that position after Marshal Yanda decided to retire after 13 years. Fluker will compete with second-year player Ben Powers and two rookies — Tyre Phillips and Ben Bredeson — for the starting job.

D.J. Fluker

A pair of Pro Bowlers — Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr. — will start at left tackle and right tackle, respectively.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh has some flexibility to make decisions. Bozeman, however, will be in the starting lineup either at center or back at left guard.

"We have [Bozeman], who can play center," Harbaugh said in a recent conference call with season ticket holders. "There’s just a lot of ways we can do it. We’re going to find out about the first two or three weeks of training camp what looks the best and then let them fight it out. Let them compete. We'll have our best five guys. I do know the two tackles, Bozeman's going to start."