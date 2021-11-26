Ravens Bracing for Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been sacked 28 times this year, which is tied for the second-most times in the NFL.

And now he's about to face the best pass rusher in the league, Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett.

The Browns also have fellow defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who has 3.5 sacks this season, Overall, the Browns are tied for fourth in the NFL with 29 sacks.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh has been working all week to find a way to slow Cleveland's pass rush.

“You have to know where [Garrett is], and it’s not just him," Harbaugh said. "They have two great edge players, and both of those guys are great players. They’re proven guys. Aren’t they both No. 1 picks in the Draft? We respect them both, both Myles Garrett and [Jadeveon] Clowney. [No.] 90 and [No.] 95 – we know their numbers, so we’ll be looking for them. We’ll have a gameplan for those guys, and we’ll do our best.”

Jackson had missed two practices with the non-COVD illness and then fell sick again one day before the Ravens were scheduled to. play Chicago.

As a result, he was inactive for the game against the Bears. Backup Tyler Huntley got the start and led the Ravens to a 16-13 victory.

Jackson has deemed himself fully healthy this week and will be ready to play Sunday night against the Browns.

"Myles Garrett and Jadeveon. Those guys stick out the most, and those guys are flying off the ball, getting sacks, stirring up the offensive line," Jackson said about the Brown's defense. "Those guys are making great impacts in the game. We’re just going to have to do a good job of protecting and blocking those guys.

"Their secondary is looking pretty good, as well. They’ve got [Denzel] Ward. Ward is healthy. He’s been playing tremendous this season. We’ve got to attack. We’ve got to play football.”

Baltimore does have to do a better job protecting him.

"I've never blocked for anyone like Lamar before," guard Kevin Zeitler said. "Even after all this time, it still takes getting used to – you just never know what’s going to happen. But you see the immense talent, the immense … Anything can happen at any time. You just don’t get that every day, and it’s a lot of fun to deal with it.”