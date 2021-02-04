Brady, Mahomes Set High Bar for QBs, Have Been Dominant Against Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — This year's Super Bowl features a showdown between the old guard and a potential new dynasty.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is trying to win his seventh Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes is looking to lead the Chiefs to their second straight title and become the first quarterback to win back-to-back championships since Brady in 2003-04.

Mahomes acknowledges that he is chasing greatness.

"As I continue in my career, I am still trying to do whatever I can to watch the tape on him," Mahomes told the media this week. "Because he is doing it the right way, and you can tell by how many Super Bowl championships he has, and the rings on his fingers."

Both Brady and Mahomes have also been dominant against the Ravens over their careers and often show Baltimore how far it has to climb to win another championship.

Brady has gone 6-2 against the Ravens over his career, throwing for 2,177 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions, However, Brady is just 2-2 against Baltimore in the postseason. He threw for 1,080 yards with six touchdowns and eight interceptions in those four playoff games.

Mahomes and the Chiefs have beaten the Ravens in each of the past three seasons. Mahomes has been completely dominant in each of those games, throwing for 1,136 yards with nine touchdowns and just one interception (116.2 rating).

"We haven’t beaten them. They’ve beaten us the last three times we played them," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said about the Chiefs. "You kind of look at it like … I think they’re a little ahead of us in the timeline. I don’t know. I don’t want to make this comparison, but [if you’re] a basketball fan, you look at the way it kind of went with … You had the [Boston] Celtics and the [Detroit] Pistons. Then, you had the Pistons and the [Chicago] Bulls.

"Then, you had everybody and the Bulls. They were kind of taking over; they did it twice. Some of the older guys, we know that. That’s a team … We’ve got to beat them, and we’ve got to find a way to beat them."

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won his only meeting against Brady in 2019. Jackson threw for 163 yards with a touchdown and also ran for 61 yards with a pair of scores. Brady was 30 of 46 for 285 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

In the three losses to the Chiefs, Jackson has completed 50 of 95 pass attempts (52.6%) for 511 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions (78.9 rating). He has also run for 196 yards on 31 carries with another score.

Baltimore and Kansas City will play for a fourth consecutive time next season at M&T Bank Stadium.