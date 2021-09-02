Versatile Brandon Stephens Primed  to Make First-Year Impact

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Brandon Stephen might be the most versatile player on the Ravens roster.

He began his collegiate career as a running back at UCLA. He transferred to SMU and transitioned into being a lockdown cornerback.

The Ravens drafted Stephens in the third round of this year's NFL draft as a cornerback but he is transitioning into another new position in the NFL — safety.

“I feel comfortable at each spot that Coach ‘Wink’ [defensive coordinator Don Martindale] puts me in," Stephens said. "Whether that’s nickel, safety [or] corner, I’m just trying to prove my versatility every day. A lot of our coaches trust that I can get the job done at any place.”

Stephen flashed during training camp and the preseason games. He's played well enough to earn reps during the regular season.

Stephens shared a sack with Chris Smith in the first preseason game against Jameis Winston and the Saints. He also was solid in coverage.

“I’ve always been confident in my skill set and what I bring to the table," he said. "All I need is an opportunity, and I’m sure I’ll get that at some point during the season. So, once I get it, I just have to get it and run with it.”

Last season, Stephens started all 10 games at SMU, registering 43 tackles (36 solo), including one for loss. He also ad 10 pass breakups and one interception, along with one fumble recovery and one quarterback hit.

He gambled on himself to make the change from running back and that proved to be a wise decision.

Stephens feel like Baltimore is the perfect landing spot.

"I feel like God put me here for a reason," Stephens said. "This is where I was supposed to be. Being picked [No.] 104 overall, that’s where I was supposed to be picked. So, I feel like this is the best place for me. It fits my skillset, and I’m just around a great group of guys – both offense and defense.

"The guys, we just get along. It’s one big family.”