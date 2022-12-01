Washington on Brandon Williams: 'I Hate That He Went to Chiefs'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Broderick Washington is grateful for the time he spent with Brandon Williams for the Ravens.

Williams serves as a mentor to Washington and some of the other young players.

The Ravens, however, decided not to re-sign Brandon Williams after nine seasons from 2013 to 2021. He made the Pro Bowl in 2018 and finished with 6.5 career sacks.

While it was perceived that Williams had retired, he recently decided to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad. He'll potentially be a key run-stopper for the playoff run.

“I’m going to start off by saying I’m very happy for [Brandon Williams]. ‘Big Baby,’ that’s my dawg." Washington said. "I hate that he went to the Chiefs, but I’m happy that he’s back out there competing, though. But I hate that he went to the Chiefs; I really hate that.”

Wiliams became expendable in Baltimore this past offseason when the team re-signed Calais Campbell, added Brent Urban and Michael Pierce in free agency, and selected nose tackle Travis Jones in the third round of the 2022 draft.

The Ravens have not missed a beat with Williams and rank third in the NFL against the run, allowing just 82 yards per game.

Washington, who has 29 tackles and one sack, has played a big role in that success.

"The mentality in our room is basically [that] you’re not going to run the ball on us," Washington said. "To us, if a team comes in here and runs the ball on us, or we go to somebody else, and they run the ball on us, it’s like, ‘Shoot, they’re bullying the big guys,’ basically. So, we don’t want to get bullied. We prefer to do the bullying than to get bullied.”

Washington and Williams might be reunited in the playoffs.