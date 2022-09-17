Skip to main content

Ravens Want to Break Huddle Quicker Against Dolphins

Baltimore wants to come out of huddle more timely.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens were a bit slow out of the huddle in the opener against the Jets, which meant Lamar Jackson had to rush to set the play on time.

This is an area Jackson wants to clean up in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins. Not only does getting to line quicker help save timeouts and potential turnovers, but it also gives him more of an opportunity to change the play if he sees a weakness in the opposing defense. 

"Yes, and we’ve got long play-calling, too, so we’ve just got to do what we do a little faster, sometimes," Jackson said. "I felt like the clock was low a little bit, though, for some reason against us. [When] we go to the line, it’s already [at] like 18 seconds; I’m like, ‘What? Doesn’t it start at 30 or something – 25?’ But it’s good. We’ll be better this week and as the season goes on.”

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman is also focused on calling the plays quicker. However, he does see some benefit in breaking the huddle a bit later. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Sometimes, it’s good to drain the clock," Roman said. "People don’t realize that, sometimes, but it’s really good at times. You can really drain a clock in the course of a game. I think we set the all-time NFL record for the time of possession a couple of years ago, and a lot of it was because of that process, really. And there are times when that’s not the way to go. 

"So, the bottom line is we want to be efficient with how we operate, and we’d like to be at the line of scrimmage, most of the time, to where we can operate, [and] we’re in front of the clock.”

In This Article (2)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

112924f0-4370-11ec-b3fe-cd833ed1f783
News

Ravens Opponent Breakdown: Miami Dolphins

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_17146925
News

Week 2: Ravens Vs. Dolphins Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

By Todd Karpovich
download (13)
News

Ravens-Dolphins Notebook: Dobbins Could Make Debut

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19029583
News

Macdonald Confident in Ravens Secondary Despite Injuries

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_17185016-scaled-e1662654532591
News

Ravens-Dolphins Week 2 Predictions Roundup

By Todd Karpovich
IMG_5138
News

Ravens-Dolphins Notebook: Secondary Issues Arise

By Todd Karpovich
fc-tua-tagovailoa
News

Ravens Bracing for 'Fast' Dolphins Offense

By Todd Karpovich
112924f0-4370-11ec-b3fe-cd833ed1f783
News

Ravens-Dolphins Betting Trends

By Todd Karpovich