Ravens Bring Back Linebacker Josh Bynes to Practice Squad

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens have signed linebacker Josh Bynes to the practice squad, which is his third stint with the team.

Prior to last season, Bynes signed a one-year deal with AFC North rival Cincinnati as an unrestricted free agent. He finished with 99 tackles and one sack over 16 games.

He was released by the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 31.

Bynes is not only a solid defender, he provides veteran leadership to the younger players.

Bynes spent three seasons in Baltimore from 2011-2013 and re-signed with the team on Oct. 2, 2019, as a free agent. He took the spot of linebacker Tim Williams, a former third-round pick, that was waived the previous day.

Bynes 32, finished with 46 tackles, one sack, two interceptions and four passes defended over 12 games, including seven starts for Baltimore.

He was elated to make an impact on such a dominant defense.

"I know what you need and what it takes to be in this league long enough, so I don’t get too hyped off of a bunch of things," Bynes said. "I’m always focused on what we need to do and focused on the details and things like that to make us better. I’m always focused on ways for myself to get better – make a tackle or get us in position. That’s what it’s about."

Bynes was signed off the Ravens practice squad by the Detroit Lions in 2014. He spent three seasons with the Lions before joining the Arizona Cardinals for two seasons (2017-2018). Bynes started 11 games and finished with 52 tackles and two sacks for Arizona last season.

He was released by the Cardinals in March 2019 and didn't play again until signing with the Ravens in Week 5. Bynes has played in 101 career games (47 starts) and has amassed 378 tackles, 26 pass deflections and four interceptions.