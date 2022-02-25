Ravens Bring Back Veteran Safety Tony Jefferson

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — When the Ravens were in a bind with injuries last season, they brought back a familiar face with safety Tony Jefferson.

Jefferson finished with 18 tackles in four games and was a stabilizing force in the secondary.

Now, Baltimore plans to keep him in the mix, re-signing Jefferson for at least another year.

Jefferson is regarded as a "True Raven" in his three-plus years with Baltimore.

"He’s one of our guys. Tony is one of our guys," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.

Jefferson was a consummate teammate and embraced a leadership role in the locker room and around the local community.

The Ravens made the difficult decision to release Jefferson in February 2020 to create salary-cap space.

Jefferson suffered a season-ending knee injury Week 5 in 2019 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which opened the door for Chuck Clark to take over the starting job. Clark excelled as a starter and was rewarded with a three-year, $16 million contract extension.

The release of Jefferson saved Baltimore $7 million on the salary cap.

“This is the worst part of this business,” Ravens' general manager Eric DeCosta said at the time. “Tony is the consummate teammate and someone who is respected by everyone for his leadership, determination, humility, and toughness.

Jefferson spent his first four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals (2013-2016), where he originally signed as a rookie free agent.

Prior to his Week 5 injury in 2019, Jefferson led all defensive backs in tackles for loss (30) dating back to 2015.

While with Arizona in 2016, he led all NFL defensive backs with 13 tackles for loss, which was also the most by a defensive back in a single season since the stat began being tracked in 2008.

In 2018, Jefferson was the only Raven to finish with at least one sack, interception, pass defended, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery for the league’s top-ranked defense (292.9 yards per game).

He was also just one of six NFL safeties to post at least five tackles for loss and a sack, interception, forced fumble, and fumble recovery.