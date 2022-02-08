Report: Ravens Bring Back Zachary Orr to Be Linebackers Coach

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are bringing back former player and coach Zachary Orr to be their inside linebackers coach, according to multiple reports.

Orr played linebacker for the Ravens for three seasons but was forced to retire in 2017 because of a congenital neck and spine condition.

Orr evolved from being an undrafted player from North Texas to a starter. Orr tied for eighth in the NFL with 132 combined tackles and earned second-team All-Pro honors.

After the injury, Orr became an assistant coach with the Ravens before leaving to take a job with former Ravens defensive line coach Joe Cullen when he was named defensive coordinator in Jacksonville last year.

The Ravens players are excited to have Orr back in the fold judging from their reaction on social media: