Skip to main content

Report: Ravens Bring Back Zachary Orr to Be Linebackers Coach

Orr played and coached in Baltimore.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are bringing back former player and coach Zachary Orr to be their inside linebackers coach, according to multiple reports

Orr played linebacker for the Ravens for three seasons but was forced to retire in 2017 because of a congenital neck and spine condition.

Orr evolved from being an undrafted player from North Texas to a starter. Orr tied for eighth in the NFL with 132 combined tackles and earned second-team All-Pro honors.

After the injury, Orr became an assistant coach with the Ravens before leaving to take a job with former Ravens defensive line coach Joe Cullen when he was named defensive coordinator in Jacksonville last year.

Read More

The Ravens players are excited to have Orr back in the fold judging from their reaction on social media:

bs-sp-ravens-zach-orr-comeback-0629
News

Report: Ravens Bring Back Zachary Orr to Be Linebackers Coach

1 minute ago
ncqkhyfxhgpntfoy7ofx
News

Mike Macdonald Explains His Vision for Ravens Defense

2 hours ago
ikem-ekwonu
News

Ravens Potential Draft Target: Tackle Ikem Ekwonu

19 hours ago
USATSI_16832928 (1)
News

Ravens Prepared to Overhaul, Invest Heavily in Offensive Line

23 hours ago
USATSI_17630142
News

Mark Andrews Dominates Pro Bowl

Feb 7, 2022
USATSI_16791084
News

Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Safety Tyrann Mathieu

Feb 6, 2022
USATSI_17412358
News

Ravens Might Be Chasing Bengals Over Next Several Years

Feb 6, 2022
84404800.0
News

Ravens President Dick Cass to Retire, Sashi Brown to Take His Place

Feb 5, 2022