Skip to main content

Ravens Bringing Back Defensive Lineman Brent Urban

Baltimore reunited with former fourth-round pick,

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Brent Urban had one of the most memorable plays in the history of the Ravens.

With time expiring and the Cleveland Browns about to attempt a potential game-winning field goal, Urban blocked the kick and Will Hill picked up the loose ball and ran for a game-winning touchdown.

Urban, 6-feet-7, 295 pounds, is now headed back to Baltimore to try and relive that magic after reportedly signing a one-year deal with the Ravens, 

His wife reported the news on Twitter.

Urban, 31, was drafted by the Ravens in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. However, he was hampered by injuries throughout most of his time in Baltimore.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

His best season came in 2018 when he appeared in 16 games and finished with 27 tackles and a half-sack. 

The following year he signed with Tennessee and appeared in four games as a backup defensive, finishing with four tackles and three quarterback pressures.

After being released the Titan in October 2019, he signed with the Chicago Bears and appeared in the final nine games, finishing with 16 tackles. 

The following year, he re-signed with the Bears, appeared in 16 games and made 36 tackles with 2.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries and one pass defensed.

Last year, he signed with the Cowboys was placed on IR in October. 

s7ivz2bcdhytiwdyqksi
News

Ravens 'Play Like A Raven Football Clinics' Sells Out

By Todd Karpovich17 hours ago
t_44ee018372e44e2d8dadb5b64213afb3_name_sp_rookie_minicamp_fox_p4_scaled
News

Ravens Rookies Need to Get Up to Speed ... Quickly

By Todd Karpovich21 hours ago
bxeycgjrlplnfjrtbf4m
News

Sam Koch Retires from Ravens, Goes Out on Top

By Todd KarpovichMay 20, 2022
yoiebdgsgmdwby6wnc0h
News

Ravens Special Teams Coach Chris Horton to Be Part of NFL Coaching Program

By Todd KarpovichMay 19, 2022
download (1)
News

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Loves Playing the Ravens 'Because They Talk'

By Todd KarpovichMay 19, 2022
USATSI_17021017
News

Ravens Earns Solid Mark for Offseason ... So Far

By Todd KarpovichMay 19, 2022
620f383ac58f4072a3b2d1a5150f0bd9
News

A Look at Ravens 2021 Draft Class & Roles for Upcoming Season

By Todd KarpovichMay 18, 2022
usa_today_16886164.0
News

Projecting the Ravens 2022 Starting Lineup

By Todd KarpovichMay 18, 2022