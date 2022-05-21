Ravens Bringing Back Defensive Lineman Brent Urban

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Brent Urban had one of the most memorable plays in the history of the Ravens.

With time expiring and the Cleveland Browns about to attempt a potential game-winning field goal, Urban blocked the kick and Will Hill picked up the loose ball and ran for a game-winning touchdown.

Urban, 6-feet-7, 295 pounds, is now headed back to Baltimore to try and relive that magic after reportedly signing a one-year deal with the Ravens,

His wife reported the news on Twitter.

Urban, 31, was drafted by the Ravens in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. However, he was hampered by injuries throughout most of his time in Baltimore.

His best season came in 2018 when he appeared in 16 games and finished with 27 tackles and a half-sack.

The following year he signed with Tennessee and appeared in four games as a backup defensive, finishing with four tackles and three quarterback pressures.

After being released the Titan in October 2019, he signed with the Chicago Bears and appeared in the final nine games, finishing with 16 tackles.

The following year, he re-signed with the Bears, appeared in 16 games and made 36 tackles with 2.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries and one pass defensed.

Last year, he signed with the Cowboys was placed on IR in October.