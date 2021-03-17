Ravens Defensive Tackle Broderick Washington Arrested in Virginia

Ravens defensive tackle Broderick Washington was arrested in Arlington, Va., for the destruction of property, according to a report by ARLNow.

“At approximately 4:20 a.m. on March 14, police were dispatched to multiple reports of a male suspect breaking into vehicles with a metal object,” Arlington County police said in a crime report obtained by ARLNow. “Upon arrival, officers located a suspect matching the description provided by the reporting parties and took him into custody without incident.”

“The investigation determined the suspect allegedly damaged five vehicles and destroyed the entry door and window to a residential building,” the crime report continues. “Broderick Washington, 24, of Baltimore, MD, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor Destruction of Property (x5), felony Destruction of Property, and Tampering with a Vehicle.”

Washington was reportedly released on bail with a court hearing set for Wednesday, March 31, according to court records.

Washington was selected by the Ravens in the fifth round (170th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft from Texas Tech. He appeared in eight games and finished with two tackles.

Washington is expected to compete for a bigger role in the defensive line this upcoming season.

The Ravens released a statement about the incident: "We are aware of the matter involving Broderick Washington. We have spoken with Broderick about this matter and will continue to monitor the situation.”