October 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Ravens-Broncos: Pregame Notes, Ty'Son Williams Suprise Scratch

Ravens decide to go with Bell.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Ravens and Broncos are dealing with several key injuries heading into their Week 4 matchup.

In a surprise move, running back Ty'Son Williams was inactive for the Ravens. Williams had season lows in carries (five) and offensive snaps (29) last week against the Lions. 

Williams is second on the Ravens with 164 yards rushing, but coaches have not been pleased with his two fumbles and how he's run over the past two weeks.  

Ravens' running backs are Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman, and Le'Veon Bell, who will make his debut after he was elevated from the practice squad. 

Bell did not participate in training camp so he needed several weeks to get into football shape.

Last season, Bell ran 63 times for 254 yards and two touchdowns in nine games with the Kansas City Chiefs last season. He then had a falling out with coach Andy Reid.

The Ravens other inactive players are left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and safeties DeShon Elliott (quad) and Ar'Darius Washington

Baltimore did catch a break with cornerback Anthony Averett, who did not practice Friday after injuring his ankle the previous day. Averett has been the starter since Marcus Peters went down with a season-ending knee injury and appears ready to play against the Broncos.

Denver will be playing without both starting guards, Dalton Risner (ankle) and Graham Glasgow (knee). Netane Muti and Quinn Meinerz will take their place. 

Denver's other inactives: LB Baron Browning, G Graham Glasgow, S Jamar Johnson, LB Andrew Mintze, G Dalton Risner, QB Brett Rypien, and CB Kary Vincent Jr.

Broncos’ RB Melvin Gordon, listed as questionable with a rib/lower leg injury, is expected to play.

USATSI_16747339
News

Ravens-Broncos: Pregame Notes, Ty'Son Williams Suprise Scratch

56 seconds ago
USATSI_11305930
News

Ravens Return to Denver Where They Had One of Their Greatest Games.

2 hours ago
BM7H6Q4OZRGKPEALHPPMF53AFM
News

Ravens-Broncos: Matchups to Watch, Advantage, Prediction

6 hours ago
EFTN53C64NHMVGJOBETKO225EM
News

Ravens: Le'Veon Bell Elevated From Practice Squad, Wolfe to IR

22 hours ago
USATSI_16790504
News

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson On 'Historic Pace'

Oct 2, 2021
USATSI_16833798
News

Ravens WR Marquise Browns Shakes Off Drops, Ready to Reset Against Broncos

Oct 2, 2021
images
News

Ravens Concerned About Broncos, Not Altitude

Oct 2, 2021
USATSI_10457947
News

Lamar Jackson Back at Practice, Anthony Averett, DeShon Elliott Sidelined

Oct 2, 2021