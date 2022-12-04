Ravens — Broncos Week 13 Betting Trends

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are favored by 8.5 over the Denver Broncos in Week 13.

They won't cover that spread ... barely.

Here are FanDuel's Betting Trends

Denver is 1-8 straight up in its last 9 road games.

Baltimore is 10-4 against the spread (ATS) in its last 14 games against Denver.

The total has hit the under in each of Denver's last seven games.

The total has hit the under in six of Baltimore's last seven games.

"Don't be surprised if there aren't too many fireworks this weekend," FanDuel's Devon Platana wrote. "After all, the total has gone under in all but one of the Broncos' 11 games this season as well as in four of the Ravens' five home games thus far."

Prediction: Ravens 23, Broncos 13

Moneyline: DEN: (+315) | BAL: (-400)

Spread: DEN: +8.5 (-114) | BAL: -8.5 (-106)

Total: 38.5 —Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

"The Ravens enter this contest as heavy favorites on the money line and spread on FanDuel Sportsbook's odds," Platana wrote. "This AFC showdown also features an over/under of 38.5, which is the lowest of the Week 13 totals.