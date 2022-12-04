Ravens — Broncos Week 13 Pregame Notes

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens made a flurry of moves ahead of their Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium.

Baltimore promoted both wide receiver DeSean Jackson and safety Ar’Darius Washington from the practice squad.

Jackson caught a 62-yard pass last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars and he'll play a bigger role in the offense against Denver.

The promotion of Washington likely means that rookie safety Kyle Hamilton will be inactive again with a knee injury.

Second-year wide receiver Tylan Wallace was placed on IR with a hamstring injury. The Ravens filled his spot with Binjimen Victor, who was signed to the 53-man roster,

Getting Ready for the Broncos

The Denver Broncos defense has been among the best in the NFL.

Meanwhile, the Ravens' offense has staggered over the past few games, especially inside the red zone.

The Broncos defense has been so good that there was a sideline confrontation between defensive tackle Mike Purcell and quarterback Russell Wilson after the offense stalled again.

The Broncos (3-8) are averaging an NFL-low 14.3 points per game. They've scored 16 or fewer points in nine games this season.

With such low production, even the defense has not been able to win games.

Hence, the frustration level boiled over.

Denver is ranked third in NFL in total defense (306.4 yards per game) and points allowed (17.6).

Yanda to the Ring of Honor

Ravens offensive lineman Marshal Yanda will be inducted into the Ravens Ring of Honor during halftime.

Considered one of the greatest to ever wear a Baltimore uniform, Yanda played 13 NFL seasons – all with the Ravens – earning eight Pro Bowl nods and two first-team All-Pro honors, while helping Baltimore capture the 2012 Super Bowl XLVII Championship.

“It means a lot. It’s a big deal," coach John Harbaugh said. "Being in the Ring of Honor in this organization is a career accomplishment. It’s something that I think many guys cherish, and all the guys that play here – or coach here – look at those guys in kind of a high degree of respect. Marshal [Yanda] is one of those guys.

"He’s at the top of the list. Just to have the chance to coach him for 13 years, to be with him every day for 13 years was a high honor. So, it’s great seeing him. He had great words for the team, and it’ll be a great moment for him, and for his family, and for all the fans on Sunday.”