Ravens-Broncos Week 4 Preview, Prediction, Where to Watch

Baltimore Ravens (2-1) at Denver Broncos (3-0)

When

Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, 4:25 P.M. ET – Empower Field AT Mile High.

Spread

Ravens +1 (SI SportsBook).

How to Watch/Listen

Television: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore)

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM)

Series History

The regular-season series between Baltimore and Denver is tied, 6-6, with the Ravens winning the last game played in 2018 — 27-14 at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore leads the all-time postseason series, 2-0, while under head coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens are 4-3 against Denver overall.

By the Numbers

46 – Consecutive games Baltimore has scored at least 14 points — including all 35 games with Greg Roman as the play-caller —marking the second-longest streak in NFL history (New England, 63 games, from 2009-13).

Notable

Ravens have held opponents under 20 points in 31 games since Don Martindale was named defensive coordinator in 2018, marking an NFL high.

Player Spotlight

Wide receiver/returner Devin Duvernay

Duvernay leads the NFL with a 17.9 punt return average. Duvernay has gained 125 yards on 7 attempts and caught the first touchdown pass of his career against the Lions last week.

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

The Ravens are averaging 27.3 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NFL. Baltimore is ranked No. 1 with 185.3 yards rushing per game. The Ravens will have to keep the Broncos off-balance with its mix of plays, Baltimore has four capable running backs on the roster that can pound the ball. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has made plays with both his feet and arm over the past two games. The Broncos have a stingy defense are allowing 8.6 points per game, which ranks No. 1 in the NFL. Denver is ranked No. 2 in both run and pass defense, so the Ravens will have to make some adjustments. Von Miller leads the team with four sacks, so the Ravens will need to slow him down with some creative blocking.

Defense

Teddy Bridgewater has played exceptional, throwing for 827 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. His favorite targets are Courtland Sutton (15 receptions for 210 yards) and Tim Patrick (12 catches for 174 yards). Bridgewater will try to dink and dunk the Ravens and occasionally look downfield for a big play. The Ravens secondary has been uneven and is allowing 314,7 yards per game, which ranks 30th in the NFL. The Broncos running attack is led by Melvin Gordon. who is averaging 4.6 yards per carry. The Ravens' run defense, which is already stout, will get a boost with Brandon Williams back in the lineup.

Prediction

The Broncos have beaten three teams that are a combined 0-9. The Ravens have played three hard-fought games and are battle-tested. It's also Baltimore's third road game in four weeks, This game will be tight and could ultimately come down to a critical turnover. Both teams are dealing with multiple injuries. Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, cornerback Ronald Darby, and linebackers Bradley Chubb and Josey Jewell are on IR. Guards Graham Glasgow and Dalton Risner are also injured and their status is uncertain.

Ravens 28, Broncos 24