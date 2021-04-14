Trade Talks for Orlando Brown Jr. Could Heat Up Over Next Two Weeks

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The agent for Ravens offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. is still actively pursuing a trade, and talks could heat up with the upcoming NFL draft, a source told RavenCountry.

Brown successfully made the switch from right to left tackle when Ronnie Stanley went down with a season-ending ankle injury. However, Stanley is expected to return to his position for the 2021 season but Brown wants to stay at left tackle.

While the team is exploring trade offers for the two-time Pro Bowler, there's no rush to find a solution. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has spoken with Brown's agents about his future in Baltimore.

Up to six teams have shown interest in trading for Brown. The Bears, Vikings, Colts, Chiefs and Chargers are among the potential landing spots for Brown, but the Ravens are expecting significant return, including a first-round pick.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were viewed as the most likely landing spot but the team placed the franchise tag on offensive tackle Cam Robinson and they no longer need to part with a first-round pick for Brown.

Brown will earn $3.384 million in the final year of his current contract and wants to finalize a new deal if he is traded.

"We’ll do what’s best for Orlando, and we’ll do what’s best for the Ravens. These things take time sometimes," DeCosta said. "A lot of different scenarios in how this thing could play out, but we are blessed to have him on the team. He’s an excellent player. We’re a team that loves offensive linemen and young offensive linemen who are skilled. Orlando is a young offensive lineman who is skilled.”

Brown wants to stay on the blind side and caused a stir when he initially posted a message on Twitter that said, "I'm a LEFT tackle."

Brown later repeated that stance, saying his desire to play left tackle is to fulfill the wishes of his late father and former Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown Sr. They had a close relationship and Brown Jr. often wears a ceremonial bandana, which was the signature look of his father.

"It’s never been about the money," Brown wrote on Twitter. "I’m so appreciative for this organization and all my teammates. I couldn’t thank DeCosta enough, he’s a incredible football mind and one the best men I know. I want to live out the dream my dad had for me."