Ravens-Browns: Top Five All-Time Games in the AFC North Rivalry

The Ravens and Browns played some memorable games over the years.

Baltimore owns a 32-11 series lead over the Browns, including a 21-4 mark under head coach John Harbaugh. The Ravens beat Cleveland 38-6 in this year's season- opener at M&T Bank Stadium.

Here are the top five all-time games between the AFC North rivals.

No. 5 — Sept. 21, 2014: Ravens 23, Browns 21

Justin Tucker kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expired for the hard-fought win. Joe Flacco set up the game-winning kick with a 32-yard pass to Steve Smith with 1:28 left. Flacco finished 19 of 31 for 217 yards with a touchdown.

No. 4 — Oct. 11, 2015: Browns 33, Ravens 30, OT

Travis Coons managed a 32-yard field goal in overtime that was the difference in the game. Cleveland had lost 13 of the previous 14 games against Baltimore. Browns quarterback Josh McCown threw for 457 yards with two touchdowns. Cleveland scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to force the extra period.

No 3 — Oct. 7, 2018: Browns 12, Ravens 9, OT

Rookie Greg Joseph converted a low 37-yard field goal with two seconds remaining that gave the Browns an unlikely victory. Then-rookie Baker Mayfield was making his first start at home and threw a 39-yard completion to rookie Derrick Willies that set up the winning kick. The Browns snapped a 19-game losing streak in the AFC North.

No. 2 — Dec. 30, 2018: Ravens 26, Browns 24

The Ravens won the AFC North and snapped a three-year playoff drought with the win. Baltimore had lost three straight games and were 4-5 entering their bye week when rookie first-round pick Lamar Jackson took over the starting job at quarterback for the injured Flacco. The offense thrived under Jackson and the Ravens won six of their final seven games.

No. 1 — Nov. 30, 2015: Ravens 33, Browns 27

In one of the most stunning wins in Ravens history, Brent Urban blocked Travis Coons' field goal attempt in the final seconds and Will Hill scooped up the ball and returned it 64 yards for a touchdown as time expired that left the Browns fans in complete shock. "One of the greatest football games you're probably ever going to see in terms of excitement," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after the game.