Ravens — Browns in Week 15 Will Be Played on Saturday

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens Week 15 game against the Cleveland Browns will be played Saturday, Dec. 17 at 4:30 p.m.

At least two of the three games scheduled for that day are intriguing.

Week 15: Saturday, December 17 (NFL Network)

1:00 PM ET – Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings

4:30 PM ET – Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

8:15 PM ET – Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

NFL Network will broadcast a tripleheader on Saturday, December 17, starting at 1 p.m. with the Indianapolis Colts traveling to face the first-place Minnesota Vikings.



At 4:30 PM, NFL Network's tripleheader continues with the Baltimore Ravens facing the Cleveland Browns in an AFC North divisional matchup.

The Ravens will face quarterback Deshaun Watson in the game against the Browns.

Watson was suspended for violating the league's personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual misconduct and he will not be fined.

Watson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, has struggled against the Ravens in the past. He has gone 0-2 and thrown for 444 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also had eight carries for just 29 yards.

However, he is still a quarterback that can still create matchup problems.

Watson was 12 of 22 for 131 yards and an interception in his 2022 debut. The Browns beat the Houston Texans 27-14 victory in Week 13.

Cleveland is 5-7 on the season, while the Ravens are 8-4. It will be a key AFC North matchup.

Watson was able to negotiate a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract from the Cleveland Browns after securing a trade by the Houston Texans.