Ravens — Browns Week 15 Predictions

BALTIMORE — The majority of pundits are picking the Ravens over the Browns despite being the underdog in the Week 15 matchup.

Here is the Roundup

Analysis: "The Browns have lost three of their past five games and would need to win all of their remaining matchups for even a chance of making the postseason. Meanwhile, Baltimore is in first place in the AFC by virtue of a tie-breaker with the Bengals. The Ravens cannot afford a slip and they are playing with intensity. Even with the quarterback situation unsettled, the Ravens got a boost last week with left tackle Ronnie Stanley, safety Marcus Williams and Dobbins back in the lineup. The Ravens should have enough players to eke out another key AFC North victory."

The Pick: Ravens 17, Browns 16

Analysis: “The Ravens' running game looked a lot different with Ronnie Stanley and J.K. Dobbins in the lineup last week. More importantly, their defense has dramatically improved since the acquisition of Roquan Smith. The ageless Calais Campbell will make it hard for Nick Chubb to run, and Deshaun Watson is still a beat slow on his throws. If Tyler Huntley is able to play, I like the Ravens in an upset that shouldn't be classified as such.”

The Pick: Ravens 19, Browns 14

Analysis: “The Ravens won't have Lamar Jackson, but will they have Tyler Huntley, who suffered a concussion last week? Or will it be rookie Anthony Brown? The Browns are done, so this is a pride game. Deshaun Watson hasn't been that good, which is a concern. The Ravens are playing consecutive road games, which is tough. They will win it behind their defense, but it's close."

The Pick: Ravens 23, Browns 22

Analysis: “The Ravens have a dire quarterback situation with Lamar Jackson (knee) and Tyler Huntley (concussion) hurt. They will try to ride J.K. Dobbins and a healthy running game against a shaky Browns run defense here, but the Browns can sell out by not worrying too much about the passing game. Deshaun Watson will face some tough pressure and a good secondary, but he'll create with his legs and work the middle of the field well for his first home win in Cleveland.”

The Pick: Browns 20, Ravens 17

Analysis: "A run-heavy approach means the clock will be moving and less points will be scored. The total has hit the under in eight of Baltimore's last 10 games as well as in six of Cleveland's last seven games in December. The under has also cashed in eight of the last 12 games between these AFC North foes."

The Pick: Ravens 20, Browns: 14

Analysis: “The Ravens couldn’t do much against Cleveland’s woeful run defense in their first meeting. They should have an easier afternoon this time around, even with Lamar Jackson sidelined. Considering the state of the Browns’ linebacking corps, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards could both eclipse 100 yards. Deshaun Watson’s return is important for Cleveland, but the Ravens have plenty of defensive help they lacked in Week 7.”

The Pick: Ravens 23, Browns 17

Analysis: "The Ravens are near locks to make the playoffs, but they also come into Week 15 with a 67% chance to win the AFC North, per ESPN's FPI. A win pushes that to 78%, but a loss drops it to 52%. The Browns not only are headed toward missing the playoffs, they also do not have a first-round draft pick."

The Picks:

Moody's pick: Ravens 28, Browns 20

Walder's pick: Ravens 23, Browns 17

Analysis: "This all hinges on the health of Lamar Jackson, so it may not be a bad move to take a flyer on Baltimore as early in the week as you can, assuming, of course, that you feel good about Baltimore. The Browns have been far too inconsistent on offense, even with Deshaun Watson under center. In a must-have divisional game, I still like the Ravens, though the under is the safest play here." — Lorenzo Reyes

The Picks:

Reyes: Ravens 17, Browns 13

Safid Deen: Ravens 17, Browns 13

Richard Morin: Browns 13, Ravens 10

Jarrett Bell: Ravens 27, Browns 24

Nate Davis: Browns 22, Ravens 16