Is This the Final Season for Calais Campbell?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell is entering his 14th season in the NFL and it could be his last.

"That’s something that I’m still figuring out, I guess," Campbell said about retirement. "I kind of take it one year at a time, and I know that I’ve got this year in me, for sure. I’m going to give everything I have this year, and then we’ll re-evaluate once the season ends. But it’s definitely something you think about. ‘When?’

"And I used to always say when I was younger that I wanted to play 15 [years]. I didn’t realize how hard 15 was going to be; I think I was a little young. But this is 14 for me, and I know I’ve got this in me, for sure. But I still would like to play 15, so hopefully, I’ve got another one. So, we’ll see.”

Campbell, who was acquired via a trade with Jacksonville, is in the final season of his two-year contract with Baltimore and will turn 35 on Sept. 1.

Last season, Campbell, 6-foot-8, 300 pounds, started all 12 games in which he appeared and led all of the defensive linemen with four sacks.

He also finished with 28 tackles, 10 quarterback hits, five tackles for a loss and six passes defended for the NFL’s No. 2 scoring defense (18.9 ppg) and No. 2 third-down defense (34.0%.). He earned his sixth-overall and fourth-consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

“I think last year was a very unique year throughout pretty much anybody’s career, really, just with COVID-19 and the way you prepared, and we all had to prepare – just how the season went – with all the restrictions and protocols just to keep us safe," Campbell said. "It really was a unique year, as far as football goes, and I’m really looking forward to getting back to kind of my regular routine and regular preparation to get ready for the season. And I really feel like this could be a really big year for me and for us as a team.”