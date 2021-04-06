Ravens Potential Trade Target: Washington Football Team Wide Receiver Cam Sims

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens already added a veteran wide receiver by signing free-agent Sammy Watkins.

Baltimore has also been linked to several playmaking wideouts in this year's NFL draft, most notably with Terrace Marshall Jr. (LSU), Rashod Bateman (Minnesota) and Rondale Moore (Purdue).

However, if they don't land one of those players, the Ravens would need to find another playmaker elsewhere.

One player that would be a perfect fit in Baltimore is Washington Football Team wide receiver Cam Sims.

Sims, an undrafted player from Alabama in 2018, has good size (6-foot-5, 215 pounds) and is a physical player. He is also a stout special teams player and can fill the void of the loss of Chris Moore.

Last season, Sims caught 32 passes for 477 yards with a touchdown. As an undrafted player from Alabama in 2018, he has gotten better each year after dealing with an ankle injury that ended his rookie season.

Sims re-signed with Washington as a restricted free agent in March, but the team has a crowded wide receivers room.

This offseason, Washington added three other wideouts — Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries and former Ravens DeAndre Carter. As a result, there is speculation Washington would entertain offers for Steven Sims Jr., Isaiah Wright or possibly Antonio Gandy-Golden.

However, Sims would be the best fit for Baltimore, which is looking to upgrade a passing attack that finished last in the NFL last season.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has shown a willingness to make a deal.

"I think teams know that they can always call me if they want to make a trade, and we'll be aggressive," DeCosta said. "We'll be proactive, and we'll call teams. I'm always willing to listen. We've made a lot of trades. I love trades. Sometimes they work and sometimes they don't, but they're fun."