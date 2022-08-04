Ravens Camp Notebook: Beat the Heat, First Major Injury

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — On a sweltering day where temperatures hovered close to 100 degrees, the Ravens suffered their first significant injury.

Linebacker Vince Biegel, who had a shot at making the final roster, tore his Achilles and is out for the season.

Ravens rookie center Tyler Linderbaum got stepped on and left the field. He will likely undergo an MRI, but coach John Harbaugh is confident that Linderbaum will be okay.

“He’s going to be fine," Harbaugh said about his starting center.

John Harbaugh meets with fans.

More Practice Notes

The Ravens had a crisp practice despite the heat. The team took a 10-minute break to go inside and cool off while Harbaugh answered questions from fans. It was the first time the Ravens took that type of break in training camp history.

Lamar Jackson was sharp and he threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to James Proche, who got behind Chuck Clark. Proche also had a touchdown catch in the red zone. He had some words for Marlon Humphrey after being pushed out of bounds during a drill.

Rooke tight end Isaiah Likely completely dominated the red zone drills. In one instance, he beat safety Geno Stone. Later, he outran rookie linebacker Diego Fagot and just kept his feet in bounds. Likely is poised to have a huge season as a rookie.

Linebacker Odafe Oweh would have gotten two sacks during drills. He has expanded his repertoire of pash-rush moves.

Ja’Wuan James has moved from right tackle to left tackle to back up Ronnie Stanley, who is on the PUP list. James hasn't played on the left side since high school and described the transition as “trying to wipe your butt with your other hand.”

Other Injuries