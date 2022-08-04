Skip to main content

Ravens Camp Notebook: Beat the Heat, First Major Injury

Ravens deal with hot conditions.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — On a sweltering day where temperatures hovered close to 100 degrees, the Ravens suffered their first significant injury.

Linebacker Vince Biegel, who had a shot at making the final roster, tore his Achilles and is out for the season.

Ravens rookie center Tyler Linderbaum got stepped on and left the field. He will likely undergo an MRI, but coach John Harbaugh is confident that Linderbaum will be okay. 

 “He’s going to be fine," Harbaugh said about his starting center.

John Harbaugh meets with fans.

John Harbaugh meets with fans.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

More Practice Notes

  • The Ravens had a crisp practice despite the heat. The team took a 10-minute break to go inside and cool off while Harbaugh answered questions from fans. It was the first time the Ravens took that type of break in training camp history. 
  • Lamar Jackson was sharp and he threw a  65-yard touchdown pass to James Proche, who got behind Chuck Clark. Proche also had a touchdown catch in the red zone. He had some words for Marlon Humphrey after being pushed out of bounds during a drill.
  • Rooke tight end Isaiah Likely completely dominated the red zone drills. In one instance, he beat safety Geno Stone. Later, he outran rookie linebacker Diego Fagot and just kept his feet in bounds. Likely is poised to have a huge season as a rookie. 
  • Linebacker Odafe Oweh would have gotten two sacks during drills. He has expanded his repertoire of pash-rush moves. 
  • Ja’Wuan James has moved from right tackle to left tackle to back up Ronnie Stanley, who is on the PUP list. James hasn't played on the left side since high school and described the transition as “trying to wipe your butt with your other hand.”

Other Injuries

  • Wide receiver Devin Duvernay missed his fourth straight practice after suffering a thigh bruise when he got tangled up with safety Chuck Clakr at the stadium practice Saturday  ...Cornerback Brandon Stephens missed his third consecutive practice for undisclosed reasons. The Ravens need Stephens for depth at cornerback. 

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

eor9khior8kwtlcdel4p
News

Ravens Rookie Cornerbacks Making Strides in Training Camp

By Todd Karpovich4 hours ago
04leading-jumbo
News

Ravens Ray Lewis Named Greatest Linebacker of All-Time

By Todd Karpovich5 hours ago
USATSI_18770685
News

Lamar Jackson's Personal QB Coach at Ravens Training Camp

By Todd Karpovich9 hours ago
KYLE-HAMILTON-1
News

Ravens Camp Report: Tough Day for Hamilton

By Todd KarpovichAug 3, 2022 4:15 PM EDT
3TP56LR5MZANHIDBBCZZOIYSEA
News

Ravens Rookie Travis Jones Showing Potential to Dominate

By Todd KarpovichAug 3, 2022 1:14 PM EDT
USATSI_18222272
News

Ravens Trying to Sort Through Running Backs

By Todd KarpovichAug 3, 2022 10:03 AM EDT
download
News

Ravens LB David Ojabo Finally Signs Rookie Deal

By Todd KarpovichAug 3, 2022 7:01 AM EDT
vs70kufo7c3rgiciq4bk
News

Ravens Camp Notebook: Lamar Jackson Throws First Interception

By Todd KarpovichAug 2, 2022 4:34 PM EDT