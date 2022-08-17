Skip to main content

Ravens Camp Notebook: Finishing on High Note

Baltimore heads to Arizona.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens finished their 2022 training camp in good shape.

They managed to mostly escape without major injuries.

Lamar Jackson did not appear to be distracted at all by his contract situation.

The rookies did a fairly good job getting acclimated.

And the new edition are fitting in perfectly. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Here's a breakdown of that final day.

Best play: Undrafted rookie Bailey Gaither caught the 70-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Huntley, Gaither beat safety Geno Stone down the near sideline. Gaither had a solid camp overall. 

Best player: Safety Marcus Williams had his best practice with two interceptions against Jackson and Anthony Brown. He is a physical player that will fit perfectly with the Ravens' defense. 

Jackson update: Jackson was not as sharp as he was earlier in camp but he is still throwing the ball with pace and already look ready for the regular season.

Go-to guy: Tight end Mark Andrews had a busy day with numerous targets. He was able to catch most of them and even took a big hit in the middle of the field. Andrews was okay after the contact. 

Injury updates: Rookie tackle Daniel Faalele did not practice after leaving early the previous day. Coach John Harbaugh does not think it's a long-term issue ... Cornerback Marcus Peters also did not practice. He was able to run individual drills the past two days after being activated off PUP with a knee injury that kept him out all of last season. .... Rookie cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis hit his head early in practice and did not return. Rookie center Tyler Linderbaum will likely be at practice Friday, Harbaugh said. ... Linebacker Vince Biegel, who had a shot at making the final roster, tore his Achilles early in camp and is out for the season.

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

USATSI_15392252
News

Ravens Camp Notebook: Justice Hill Emerging as Viable Option

By Todd Karpovich3 hours ago
fzqllui6i86nuafkzmzk
News

Ravens Gearing Up for Second Preseason Game Vs. Cardinals

By Todd Karpovich5 hours ago
r885957_1296x729_16-9
News

Odafe Oweh, Lamar Jackson Comically Differ On Training Camp Sacks

By Todd Karpovich8 hours ago
USATSI_18770685
News

Ravens Camp Report: Lamar Jackson Throws Another Strike, First Cuts

By Todd KarpovichAug 16, 2022 4:20 PM EDT
3000
News

Ravens Now 7-Point Favorites Over Jets in Week 1

By Todd KarpovichAug 16, 2022 11:31 AM EDT
gkukmyj86unoirysczv4
News

Ravens Rookie Travis Jones Gets First Sack, Poised for Solid Year

By Todd KarpovichAug 16, 2022 10:53 AM EDT
Screen Shot 2022-08-16 at 7.29.14 AM
News

John Harbaugh Voices Support for Orioles

By Todd KarpovichAug 16, 2022 7:32 AM EDT
USATSI_18222243
News

Rookie Daniel Faalele Adjusts to NFL, Maryland Humidity

By Todd KarpovichAug 16, 2022 6:33 AM EDT