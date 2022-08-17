Ravens Camp Notebook: Finishing on High Note

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens finished their 2022 training camp in good shape.

They managed to mostly escape without major injuries.

Lamar Jackson did not appear to be distracted at all by his contract situation.

The rookies did a fairly good job getting acclimated.

And the new edition are fitting in perfectly.

Here's a breakdown of that final day.

Best play: Undrafted rookie Bailey Gaither caught the 70-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Huntley, Gaither beat safety Geno Stone down the near sideline. Gaither had a solid camp overall.

Best player: Safety Marcus Williams had his best practice with two interceptions against Jackson and Anthony Brown. He is a physical player that will fit perfectly with the Ravens' defense.

Jackson update: Jackson was not as sharp as he was earlier in camp but he is still throwing the ball with pace and already look ready for the regular season.

Go-to guy: Tight end Mark Andrews had a busy day with numerous targets. He was able to catch most of them and even took a big hit in the middle of the field. Andrews was okay after the contact.

Injury updates: Rookie tackle Daniel Faalele did not practice after leaving early the previous day. Coach John Harbaugh does not think it's a long-term issue ... Cornerback Marcus Peters also did not practice. He was able to run individual drills the past two days after being activated off PUP with a knee injury that kept him out all of last season. .... Rookie cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis hit his head early in practice and did not return. Rookie center Tyler Linderbaum will likely be at practice Friday, Harbaugh said. ... Linebacker Vince Biegel, who had a shot at making the final roster, tore his Achilles early in camp and is out for the season.