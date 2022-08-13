Ravens Camp Notebook: Hamilton Vs. Likely

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Safety Kyle Hamilton and tight end Isaiah Likely are having some of the most spirited battles in training camp.

The two rookies often match up in the one-on-one drills and it's often a physical ordeal.

On Saturday, Hamilton was able to knock away a pass but Likely made a diving reception the next time they met.

“I think [Hamilton] is doing great," Harbaugh said. "He’s doing fine. The one-on-one, like we said before, he’s not going to go take Isaiah Likely down in a competitive ball drill here in one-on-ones; we appreciate that. But then Isaiah made some good catches, but Kyle has been right there. He’s doing a good job. He’s playing well. I thought he had a really good game. [There were] some things to clean up, like all the guys, but he had a really good game Thursday night.”

The Ravens like to say "iron sharpens iron" and Likely and Hamilton are making each other better.

Bateman Has Another Good Day

Rashod Bateman is embracing his role as the Ravens' No. 1 wide receiver.

He had an outstanding practice Saturday with several catches downfield where he was fully extended.

In one instance, Bateman caught a 50-yard pass from Lamar Jackson between Pepe Williams and Tony Jefferson.

Bateman is poised for a huge season and is the team's best route runner.

"It’s a practice sport; we’ve said that before," Harbaugh said. "You have to practice to improve; there’s no question about that. You either get better or you get worse; it’s a fact. It’s a football fact and probably a life fact. So, he [Rashod Bateman] has been out there practicing a lot – as much as he can. He’s doing well with it.”

Jackson Contract Talks

There is no update on the contract discussions between the Ravens and Jackson

Asked if it's fair to say he wants a contract done or not done by Week 1 opener against the New York Jets, Jackson said: "Yeah, for sure."

Other Notes

Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike is having migraines, which kept him out of the preseason opener and practice on Saturday.

J.K. Dobbins was being held out of practice for two days for an evaluation of his knee injury and is expected to return Monday.