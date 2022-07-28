Ravens Camp Report: Likely Stands Out; Jackson Solid Again

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson says Isaiah Likely is a tight end that plays like a wide receiver.

Likely certainly showed he has the potential to make plays deep downfield.

The rookie made several impactful receptions during the second day of training camp. In one instance, Likely beat a defensive back and made an over-the-shoulder catch for a 55-yard reception that was the play of the day.

Likely is already drawing comparisons to Mark Andrews.

"Isaiah is like a wide receiver but a tight end’s body," Jackson said. "He’s like a baby Mark right now."

Fellow wide receiver Rashod Bateman also had another solid practice with several key receptions. Bateman is the best route runner on the team and has shown he can be a go-to playmaker for the offense.

Tight Mark Andrews has caught almost every pass thrown his way and is poised for another huge season.

Jackson Solid Again

Quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to shine and he had another effective day of practice.

Jackson unofficially completed 12 of 17 pass attempts in the full-team and 7-on-7 drills. He has several solid connections with Likely.

Guard Ben Cleveland has been sidelined the past two practices because he failed the conditioning test, coach John Harbaugh confirmed.

Rookie tight end Charlie Kolar will have sports hernia surgery early next week and is out indefinitely.

Tyler Huntley has dealt with this offseason and the Ravens are monitoring his snaps to ensure that he is healthy for the regular season.

Mo Gaba

Harbaugh planned to honor "Superfan" Mo Gaba on the one-year anniversary of his death. Gaba battled cancer four times and was the first person to announce an NFL draft pick using a draft card written in Braille.

He was a regular at Ravens practices and games.

Harbaugh planned to show a video of Gaba, who died at the age of 14.