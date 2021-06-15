Ravens Mandatory Minicamp: Tavon Young Back on the Field, Defense Dominates

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens cornerback Tavon Young was back on the practice field for the team's mandatory minicamp about nine months after suffering a season-ending knee injury.

The fifth-year player from Temple endured the setback in a 33-16 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 2.

"It was great to see him out there," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "I felt so happy for him and was happy for us. He looked good."

The Ravens selected Young in the fourth round of the 2016 draft from Temple and he appeared in all 16 games, including 11 starts, as a rookie. He missed the following season with a torn ACL.

Young bounced back in 2018, appearing in 15 games despite being hampered by a groin injury. He finished with 34 tackles, an interception, and two fumble returns for touchdowns. Young was one of four NFL players to score multiple defensive touchdowns that season.

After signing a three-year extension in February 2019 that made him the highest-paid slot cornerback at the time, Young was diagnosed with a neck injury during training camp. He weighed his options before being shut down for the season.

If Young can stay healthy, he can be a key player in the secondary.

Defense Dominates

Marcus Peters returned to the practice field for the first time this offseason and managed an interception.

The Ravens also had several other turnovers on the day.

Lamar Jackson threw an interception to Anthony Averett. Trace McSorley was picked off by Bradon Stephens. Tyler Huntley threw an interception to Christ Westry.

Defensive end Calais Campbell and nose tackle Brandon Williams also practiced for the first time.

Notable Absences

The Ravens had nine players notable absences because of injuries — left tackle Ronnie Stanley, defensive end Derek Wolfe fullback Patrick Ricard, tight end Nick Boyle, offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James, tight end Jake Breeland, safety Jordan Richards, cornerback Iman Marshall and linebacker Aaron Adeoye