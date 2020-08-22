OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Earl Thomas did not practice Aug. 22 one day after getting into a heated exchange with fellow safety Chuck Clark.

Wide receiver coach David Culley said that Thomas' absence was "an organizational decision."

Thomas reportedly was sent home following the incident and then did not suit up the following day; Clark left the field after the exchange but was at the next day's practice.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was not happy about the incident because it's an unnecessary distraction for the players. Time is crucial with the shortened training camp due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"It just lasted longer than it needed to, for me. You’re going to have these things in training camp," Harbaugh said. "You’re going to have … Tempers are going to flare, sure. It happens every training camp, especially right about now, probably. But I don’t like them when they extend like that and eat into our reps."

The altercation between the player began when Clark reportedly was not happy about Thomas' positioning during a team drill. Clark and Thomas then exchanged words before being separated by teammates.

Last year, Thomas got into a heated discussion with defensive tackle Brandon Williams in the training room following a 40-25 loss to the Browns. Williams was inactive because of a knee injury.

Jackson Gets a Rest

Lamar Jackson got the day off to rest his arm. The third-year quarterback and NFL MVP has been sharp throughout camp.

“It’s part of the rest that he’s gotten in past training camps,” Culley said.

Last season, Jackson completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. He finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Quarterbacks coach James Urban expects Jackson to take the next step in his development. He also said Jackson has kept his focus on the ultimate prize: A Lombardi Trophy.

"Lamar is mature beyond his years," Urban said. "His goal is to lead this franchise to a Super Bowl."

Caw, Caw (Other Notes)

In addition to Jackson and Thomas, cornerback Marcus Peters (undisclosed), wide receiver Chris Moore (broken finger) returner Kenjon Barner (undisclosed), wide receiver Antoine Wesley (shoulder) and tight end Eli Wolf (undisclosed) did not practice.

Wide receiver Jaleel Scott had the play of the day when he made a diving reception between a couple of defenders and managed to hold onto the ball as hit the turf.

Running back Mark Ingram is quietly having a solid training camp. He's been able to find holes and has run hard throughout the practices.