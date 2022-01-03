Ravens Can Still Make Playoffs But Not Strong Enough for Super Bowl Run This Season

BALTIMORE — There are several scenarios where the Ravens can make the playoffs despite a five-game losing streak.

However, Baltimore's decimated roster would be challenged to make any type of deep run in the postseason.

The Ravens lost all three running backs on their depth chart during training camp.

The team only has one remaining starter in the secondary because of injuries.

The offensive line has also dealt with new players each week because they've been shorthanded.

Finally, starting quarterback Lamar Jackson has not played since Week 14 because of an ankle injury.

"It has to be the craziest season I’ve ever been a part of, just with the ups and downs and the highs and lows," defensive end Calais Campbell said. "Three of our last five games have been one-point games, and it’s tough. We’re fighting hard. We’re leaving it all out there, putting ourselves in a position to win, but we’re just not getting it done right now. I guess it just says a lot about our team, that no matter the circumstances, we’re going to keep fighting. We’ve got a lot of heart. If the Football Gods bless us with an opportunity to make the playoffs, I think all of this experience is going to pay off. All of these hard-fought battles [and] close games, that’s going to make a difference if we get a chance to dance.

"Obviously, we need some help, but we’ve got to do our part. It’s just one day at a time, and we’ll embrace the opportunity, but it would have been nice to win this ballgame.”

Nonetheless, the Ravens plan to fight to the end and want to finish strong against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season finale.

However, it also might be time to start looking toward next season and begin laying the groundwork to build a roster capable of competing for a Super Bowl.

“We have our division rival [Steelers] coming into our house, so it’s going to be a big game," tight end Mark Andews said. "Like I said, this team doesn’t quit. We’re not going to stop. It’s all hands on deck; we’re going to be ready to go.”

Here are the scenarios for the Ravens to make the playoffs

Ravens beat Steelers

Colts lose at Jaguars

Dolphins lose vs Patriots

Chargers lose at Raiders

Browns lose either at Steelers or lose next week vs. Bengals

“We don’t know how the rest of the league is going to shake out or what’s going to happen, but with one game left, we know that we can control what we can control," safety Chuck Clark said. "We can’t control anybody else’s win-loss outcome. We’ve just got to go out next week and do our part and win and control that.”