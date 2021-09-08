Jimmy Smith Returns to Practice, Le'Veon Bell Makes Debut

Playmaker could be available against Las Vegas.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith returned to practice this week, which bodes well for the Ravens heading to the regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jimmy Smith had been sidelined since injuring his right ankle on Aug. 6.

If Smith can play, he will likely matchup with Raiders' tight end Darren Waller, a former Ravens player who has established himself as one of the best in the league.

"He’s one of the top tight ends in the league right now," Baltimore safety Chuck Clark said about Waller. "He can make plays, he’s big, and he’s fast.”

Smith has the size (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) and the physicality to match up with opposing tight ends. With Smith in the lineup, the Ravens can keep fellow cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters on the outside.

Waller creates matchup problems for most opponents

In 2016, the Ravens moved Darren Waller from wide receiver to tight end. However, he had a tumultuous time in Baltimore and was suspended twice for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

On November 26, 2018, Waller was signed by the Raiders off the Ravens' practice squad and he has thrived with that organization.

Last season, Waller set Raiders single-season receptions record with 107. He also finished with 1,196 yards receiving with nine touchdowns.

In addition, newly signed running backs Trenton Cannon and Le'Veon Bell were at practice. Cannon was signed to the 53-man roster and Bell was added to the practice squad. Cannon can also play special teams and was released by the Carolina Panthers last week.