Ravens Celebrate Countdown to Kickoff With Weeklong Activities

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — To celebrate the start of the 2022 NFL season, the Ravens are hosting a series of events leading up to their first regular season game on Sunday, Sept. 11 vs. the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

The event schedule is as follows:

Monday (9/5) through Friday (9/9) – Week of Winning

Ravens fans across the country are encouraged to participate in Week of Winning, presented by Dunkin'. The contest opened on Monday, Sept. 5 and offers daily prizes, including free Dunkin' coffee for a year, autographed Ravens memorabilia and Ravens game tickets.

Each day, a new contest code will be announced on one of the Ravens’ digital or social properties. Visit www.baltimoreravens.com/wow for full details.

Wednesday (9/7) – Ravens Stenciling in Federal Hill

Ravens staff will visit Federal Hill (Scott’s Overlook) at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 to paint the Ravens’ logo on the grass.

Friday (9/9) – Purple Friday Caravans

On Friday morning, a Ravens’ Caravan will travel to Cecil County, featuring the following stops:

Dunkin’ (8:30 – 9:30 a.m., 264 Belle Hill Rd, Elkton, MD 21921)

Ramsey Ford (12 – 12:40 p.m., 1233 Telegraph Rd, Rising Sun, MD 21911)

On Friday evening, the Purple Friday Caravan, presented by Miller Lite, will make the following stops:

Mother’s Grille (6 p.m., 2450 Broad Ave., Timonium, MD 21093)

Top Hat (7:15 p.m., 8809 Satyr Hill Rd, Parkville, MD 21234)

Looney’s Pub (8:15 p.m., 8706 Belair Rd, Nottingham, MD 21236)

At Caravan stops, fans will be able to meet Ravens Cheerleaders, see Baltimore’s Marching Ravens perform and receive free giveaways.

Friday (9/9) – TV Special

The Countdown to Kickoff TV Special, presented by DraftKings, will air at 7:30 p.m. on WBAL-TV.

Saturday (9/10) – Fleet Week Parade

Baltimore Ravens Cheerleaders will take part in the Fleet Week - Kids on the Bay Parade starting at 11 a.m. The parade steps off from West Shore Park and makes its way along the promenade.

Saturday (9/10) – Ravens Report

Ravens Report, presented by MedStar Health, makes its season premiere at 7 p.m. on WBAL-TV.

Sunday (9/11) – Countdown to Kickoff at Power Plant Live!

Beginning at 10 a.m., the Ravens will host their 2022 Countdown to Kickoff Party, presented by Miller Lite, at Power Plant Live!. The FREE event features a live performance by platinum-selling country music star Chris Janson, along with special guest Shane Profitt. Following the performance, fans can watch on TV the Ravens-Jets game from MetLife Stadium. The event will also feature appearances by Ravens Legends Todd Heap, Michael McCrary, Dennis Pitta and Adalius Thomas, Ravens Cheerleaders, Playmakers and a halftime performance by Baltimore’s Marching Ravens Drumline.

