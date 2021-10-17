Ravens-Chargers: Postgame Notes
Baltimore sets more milestones with victory.
BALTIMORE — The Ravens improved to 5-1 for the second-straight season and for the fourth time in franchise history.
Since 2019, Baltimore is 9-0 in the month of October, marking the league’s best such record during that span.
Baltimore owns an 18-4 all-time regular-season record at home vs. teams from the West Coast. Additionally, the Ravens captured their third win against the AFC West this year, after beating Kansas City in Week 2 and Denver in Week 4.
Baltimore is now 14-1 on a short week (1-5 days of rest) since 2016 and has won its last nine such games. In the John Harbaugh Era (since 2008), the Ravens are 25-9 in such games.
Other Notes
- The Ravens’ defense limited Los Angeles to a season-low 208 yards of offense, including just 26 rushing. The 26 rushing yards are the fewest allowed by Baltimore since 11/25/19 at the Rams, and it ties (2006 at TB) for the 10th fewest allowed in a game in Ravens franchise history.
- Baltimore has held its opponents to 7 points or fewer in nine games since Don Martindale was named defensive coordinator in 2018. This mark ties (NE) for the most such performances during that span.
- Under Harbaugh (since 2008), the Ravens are 35-0 at home when allowing 10 points or fewer.
- Three different Baltimore RBs (Le’Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman & Latavius Murray) each scored a rushing TD today, marking the second such instance in a Ravens’ game since 2018 (Javorius Allen, Alex Collins & Kenneth Dixon) and the third such in team history (Le’Ron McClain, Willis McGahee & Ray Rice – 2009).
- The win marked the 12th time (first this season) with Greg Roman as the play-caller where the Ravens had three players (Freeman, Murray, QB Lamar Jackson) each produce at least 40 rushing yards.
- Quarterback Lamar Jackson surpassed Hall of Famer Dan Marino by becoming the youngest QB in league history to reach 35 career victories. Jackson, who turns 25 in January, is 35-8 as a starter, producing the NFL’s most wins by a QB since he became a starter in Week 11 of 2018.
