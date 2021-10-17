Ravens-Chargers: Postgame Notes

BALTIMORE — The Ravens improved to 5-1 for the second-straight season and for the fourth time in franchise history.

Since 2019, Baltimore is 9-0 in the month of October, marking the league’s best such record during that span.

Baltimore owns an 18-4 all-time regular-season record at home vs. teams from the West Coast. Additionally, the Ravens captured their third win against the AFC West this year, after beating Kansas City in Week 2 and Denver in Week 4.

Baltimore is now 14-1 on a short week (1-5 days of rest) since 2016 and has won its last nine such games. In the John Harbaugh Era (since 2008), the Ravens are 25-9 in such games.

Other Notes

The Ravens’ defense limited Los Angeles to a season-low 208 yards of offense, including just 26 rushing. The 26 rushing yards are the fewest allowed by Baltimore since 11/25/19 at the Rams, and it ties (2006 at TB) for the 10th fewest allowed in a game in Ravens franchise history.

Baltimore has held its opponents to 7 points or fewer in nine games since Don Martindale was named defensive coordinator in 2018. This mark ties (NE) for the most such performances during that span.

Under Harbaugh (since 2008), the Ravens are 35-0 at home when allowing 10 points or fewer.

Three different Baltimore RBs (Le’Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman & Latavius Murray) each scored a rushing TD today, marking the second such instance in a Ravens’ game since 2018 (Javorius Allen, Alex Collins & Kenneth Dixon) and the third such in team history (Le’Ron McClain, Willis McGahee & Ray Rice – 2009).

The win marked the 12th time (first this season) with Greg Roman as the play-caller where the Ravens had three players (Freeman, Murray, QB Lamar Jackson) each produce at least 40 rushing yards.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson surpassed Hall of Famer Dan Marino by becoming the youngest QB in league history to reach 35 career victories. Jackson, who turns 25 in January, is 35-8 as a starter, producing the NFL’s most wins by a QB since he became a starter in Week 11 of 2018.

— The Baltimore Ravens