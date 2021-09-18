Ravens-Chiefs Notebook

BALTIMORE — The Ravens and Chiefs battle for a fourth consecutive year in the regular season with Kansas City winning each of the previous three matchups.

Here's today's notebook:

MVP vs. MVP: Two of the past three NFL MVPs — Patrick Mahomes (2018) and Lamar Jackson (2019) — meet head-to-head.

Sunday’s game along with Jackson and Mahomes’ Week 3 meeting in 2020 represents the only two instances of former MVPs under age 27 meeting as starting quarterbacks in NFL history.

Knocking Off the Champ: The Ravens have won two of their last three games against teams that played in the Super Bowl the previous year. Baltimore knocked off both New England and the Los Angeles Rams in 2019 before losing to the Chiefs in 2020.

Mahomes' Dominance: Mahomes passed for 337 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions for a 131.4 rating on Kickoff Weekend. Mahomes now has 14,489 career passing yards in 47 NFL starts and surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner (14,372) for the most passing yards by a player in his first 50 career starts in NFL history.

Mahomes also has 117 touchdown passes in those 47 starts and surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino (116) for the most touchdown passes by a player in his first 50 career starts in league annals.

Big Win: Also in the Chiefs' Kickoff Weekend win over Cleveland, tight end Travis Kelce had 76 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. His second score was his 50th career touchdown reception in his 112th career game, allowing him to surpass Vernon Davis (115 games) as the fifth-fastest tight end to reach 50 touchdown receptions in NFL history.

Connections: Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is 6-1 vs. the Ravens, including a 4-0 mark at the reins of Kansas City. Baltimore’s John Harbaugh served as an assistant under Reid in Philadelphia (1999-2007) and the two as head coaches have combined for 379 career regular-season and postseason wins, including two Super Bowl titles.

— The NFL