September 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Ravens-Chiefs Notebook

Baltimore plays KC for fourth straight year.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

BALTIMORE — The Ravens and Chiefs battle for a fourth consecutive year in the regular season with Kansas City winning each of the previous three matchups.

Here's today's notebook:

MVP vs. MVP: Two of the past three NFL MVPs — Patrick Mahomes (2018) and Lamar Jackson (2019) — meet head-to-head.

Sunday’s game along with Jackson and Mahomes’ Week 3 meeting in 2020 represents the only two instances of former MVPs under age 27 meeting as starting quarterbacks in NFL history.

Knocking Off the Champ: The Ravens have won two of their last three games against teams that played in the Super Bowl the previous year. Baltimore knocked off both New England and the Los Angeles Rams in 2019 before losing to the Chiefs in 2020.

Mahomes' Dominance: Mahomes passed for 337 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions for a 131.4 rating on Kickoff Weekend. Mahomes now has 14,489 career passing yards in 47 NFL starts and surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner (14,372) for the most passing yards by a player in his first 50 career starts in NFL history.

Mahomes also has 117 touchdown passes in those 47 starts and surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino (116) for the most touchdown passes by a player in his first 50 career starts in league annals.

Big Win: Also in the Chiefs' Kickoff Weekend win over Cleveland, tight end Travis Kelce had 76 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. His second score was his 50th career touchdown reception in his 112th career game, allowing him to surpass Vernon Davis (115 games) as the fifth-fastest tight end to reach 50 touchdown receptions in NFL history.

Connections: Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is 6-1 vs. the Ravens, including a 4-0 mark at the reins of Kansas City. Baltimore’s John Harbaugh served as an assistant under Reid in Philadelphia (1999-2007) and the two as head coaches have combined for 379 career regular-season and postseason wins, including two Super Bowl titles.

— The NFL

https___arrowheadaddict.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2018_08_1277250820-1
News

Ravens-Chiefs Notebook

iy8xc1x3twxxogfhlyps
News

Marlon Humphrey: Ravens Need to 'Show That We Belong on the Field' With Chiefs

1170213475
News

Lamar Jackson Looking to Avoid Going 0-4 Against Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes

USATSI_16747308
News

Marquise Brown Returns to Practice for Ravens Heading Into Chiefs Matchup

USATSI_16747810
News

Raiders Reportedly File Complaint for Ravens Hits on Renfrow

USATSI_14996757
News

Ravens DC Don Martindale Compares Mahomes to Montana, Reid to Walsh

USATSI_16747338
News

Greg Roman Explains Why Ty’Son Williams Got Limited Carries in Second Half Vs. Raiders

download
News

Orlando Brown Won't 'Snitch,' Sammy Watkins Less Loyal in KC-Ravens Matchup