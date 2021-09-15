Ravens-Chiefs Week 2 Preview, Prediction, Where to Watch

Week 2 Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens

When

Sunday, Sept. 19, 8:20 p.m.– M&T Bank Stadium

Spread

Ravens plus-3.5 (FanDuel)

How to Watch/Listen

Television: NBC Sunday Night Football / WBAL Ch. 11 (Baltimore)

National Radio: Westwood One Sports

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM)

Series History

The Chiefs own a 7-3 regular season series lead against the Ravens, last winning 34-20 at M&T Bank Stadium in 2020. Dating back to 2015, the Chiefs have won four straight games against the Ravens. Baltimore Coach Harbaugh is 3-4 against Kansas City, including a victory in the postseason.

By the Numbers

37 — Most consecutive games with either a rushing or passing touchdown by Lamar Jackson, which ranks first in the NFL.

Notable

The Ravens have rushed for 100 or more yards in 40 consecutive games, ranking as the second-best streak in league history behind Pittsburgh — 43 games, from 1974-1977.

Player Spotlight

Running back Ty’Son Williams

Williams finished with 9 carries for 65 yards, becoming just the 14th undrafted player since the 1970 NFL merger (and first since RB Jalen Richard in 2016) to record at least 65 rushing yards and 1 rushing touchdown in an NFL debut.

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

The Ravens need to have a better performance by their offensive line. They played poorly against the Raiders' front seven. The growing pains were expected since they didn't have much time with another in training camp because of injuries. Quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was sacked three times, was able to buy a lot of time or the situation could have been a lot worse. Right tackle Alejandro Villanueva struggled most of the night and the Ravens had to give him more support in the fourth quarter, Guard/tackle Tyre Phillips had to be carted from the field with a knee injury and was placed on IR, which was another blow.

The Ravens are going to need to score 20 or more points to have any chance against the Chiefs and they need to keep Jackson upright. The Chiefs allowed 329 passing yards to Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield but still won the game 33-29. The Ravens could have trouble containing Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones, who had two sacks against Cleveland. Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews needs to get more involved after he had just five targets against the Raiders and a costly drop in overtime.'

The Ravens would like to control the clock and tempo by establishing the run game, but the Chiefs are able to counter and strike fast. Nonetheless, Baltimore wants to keep Patrick Mahomes off the field. The Chiefs allowed the Browns to run for 153 yards. The Ravens should also be able to find seams to run.

Defense

Mahomes has tortured the Ravens defense in the past three meetings. He has the ability to make plays on the run and that has been especially problematic for Baltimore. The Ravens will be tempted to blitz, but that plays into one of Mahome's strengths. Mahomes is efficient at using his mobility to extend plays, and he is able to read a blitz and adjust on the fly. Baltimore might better off playing zone for parts of the game. The Ravens are currently ranked last in the NFL for overall defense heading into Week 2 after allowing 491 yards to Las Vegas.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller finished 10 receptions for 105 yards with a touchdown. The Ravens will have an even tougher matchup with the Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce, who caught six passes for 76 yards with two touchdowns last week against the Browns. Baltimore is hopeful that Jimmy Smith is healthy enough to play to support a secondary, which gave up big plays last week to Las Vegas. Baltimore cornerback Marlon Humphrey has a tough assignment covering Tyreek Hill, who had 197 yards receiving with a touchdown last week.

The Chiefs could not get a whole lot going with their running attack against the Browns and finished with 73 yards on 23 carries. Clyde Edwards-Helaire led the way with 43 yards. The Ravens have traditionally been stout against the run and allowed 82 yards to Las Vegas. However, the key is stopping Mahomes, who finished with 337 yards passing and three touchdowns while running for a score last week against Cleveland.

Prediction

The Ravens are battling injuries and are still finding their footing on offense. The defense is playing without cornerback Marcus Peters and has several young playmakers, such as Odafe Oweh, Malik Harrison and Patrick Queen, still getting fully acclimated to the speed of the NFL. Kansas City had some early struggles against the Browns but got into a rhythm late in the game for a come-from-behind victory. Kansas City is ahead of Baltimore at this point of the season.

Chiefs 30, Ravens 23