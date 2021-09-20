Ravens-Chiefs: What We Learned

BALTIMORE — The Ravens stunned the Kansas City Chiefs 36-35 in Week 2.

Here's what we learned:

— Lamar Jackson put on quite a show again and had one of the best games of his career. On the Ravens' first possession, Jackson threw two interceptions, including a pick-six to Tyrann Mathieu on the game's first possession. Jackson more than made up for those miscues and put the Ravens on his back again. He completed 18 of 26 passes for 239 yards with a touchdown. Jackson also ran for 107 yards with two scores. On a 4th and 1 with a minute left, Jackson ran for the game-winning first down. It was an unbelievable performance.

— Rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh has played two NFL games and has made a major impact on both of them. He forced a key interception and had a fumble recovery that directly led to the win.

— Baltimore defense gave up 491 yards to the Raiders in Week 1. The Ravens allowed 405 yards to the Chiefs. The Ravens defenders are not making key stops and it's a challenge that needs to be corrected quickly. Baltimore also struggled to make open-field tackles. The Ravens secondary is decimated with injuries so they to make adjustments with their available players. DeShon Eliott had to leave this game with a concussion.

— The Ravens running attack is as dangerous as ever. Devonta Freeman's first carry went for 31 yards. Latavius Murray brings another dimension to the Ravens’ style of offense with his punishing style of play. Overall, the Ravens finished with 251 yards rushing and it's usually enough to win a game.

— Travis Kelce was not a good matchup for Baltimore. Kelce finished with 7 receptions for 109 yards. In one instance, Kelce just turned a short pass into a 46-yard touchdown, breaking four tackles and then plowing his way into the end zone. The Ravens have allowed over 30 points in each of their first two games of a season for the first time in franchise history. Oweh played much better on Kelce.

— Marquise Brown continues to make plays and is showing that he is a true No. 1 wide receiver. Brown finished with 6 receptions for 113 yards with a touchdown. His route running has improved and so has his ability to get yards after a catch.

— Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes lost for the first time in September Mahomes completed 24 of 31 passes for 343 yards with three touchdowns and interception. The Ravens showed he is human.