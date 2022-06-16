Ravens Coach Dishes on Rookie Kyle Hamilton, Rest of Secondary

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens pass game coordinator/secondary coach Chris Hewitt likes what he sees from rookie safety Kyle Hamilton and is encouraged by the potential of the rest of the secondary.

"Notre Dame guy, [he] does have that pedigree," Hewitt said about Hamilton. "He was raised by a good family and all of those things, and he’s done a phenomenal job. He’s extremely instinctive, has ‘go-go gadget’ arms, he’s six-foot-four, agile. He’s the total package. We’re very, very happy with him.”